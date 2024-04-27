2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Jerez this weekend for the fourth round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix.
Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship on 80 points as MotoGP makes its first visit of 2024 to Spain, with Ducati rider Enea Bastianini his closest rival on 59 points.
Victory in the Americas Grand Prix has promoted Aprilia's Maverick Vinales to third in the standings, 24 points behind Martin.
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|
08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:40
|
08:40
|09:40
|
03:40
|00:40
|
17:40
|
23:40
|
13:10
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 26th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 27th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 28th April 2024
- Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 26th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Saturday 27th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 28th April 2024
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 26th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 27th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 28th April 2024
- Warm-up: 03:40 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 26th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 27th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 28th April 2024
- Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 26th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 27th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 28th April 2024
- Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 26th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 27th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 28th April 2024
- Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Spanish MotoGP - Starting grid:
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|
1'46.773
|149.127
|2
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|
+0.271
1'47.044
|148.750
|3
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|
+0.608
1'47.381
|148.283
|4
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+0.957
1'47.730
|147.802
|5
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+1.005
1'47.778
|147.737
|6
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+1.067
1'47.840
|147.652
|7
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|
+1.189
1'47.962
|147.485
|8
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|
+1.343
1'48.116
|147.275
|9
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|
+1.589
1'48.362
|146.940
|10
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|
+1.755
1'48.528
|146.716
|11
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|
+1.822
1'48.595
|146.625
|12
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|
+2.644
1'49.417
|145.524
|13
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|
+1.329
1'48.102
|147.294
|14
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|
+1.645
1'48.418
|146.864
|15
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|
+1.899
1'48.672
|146.521
|16
|D. Pedrosa Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|26
|KTM
|
+1.926
1'48.699
|146.485
|17
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+1.955
1'48.728
|146.446
|18
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|
+2.456
1'49.229
|145.774
|19
|S. Bradl HRC Test Team
|6
|Honda
|
+2.886
1'49.659
|145.202
|20
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|
+2.992
1'49.765
|145.062
|21
|L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|
+3.087
1'49.860
|144.937
|22
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|
+3.205
1'49.978
|144.781
|23
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+3.327
1'50.100
|144.621
|24
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|
+3.472
1'50.245
|144.431
|25
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+3.529
1'50.302
|144.356
|View full results
