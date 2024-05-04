Acosta: Michelin needs to address "strange" vibration issues on 2024 MotoGP bikes
Pedro Acosta feels Michelin needs to step in and address the "strange" tyre vibrations after being affected by the problem again in the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix.
Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Will Brown latest Supercars star slated to make NASCAR Cup debut
Kansas NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell beats Ross Chastain for pole
Verstappen “guessing” every lap in Miami GP qualifying with F1 tyre inconsistencies
Alonso will speak to FIA about F1 stewards' bias as "nationality matters"
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments