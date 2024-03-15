All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP

Aero "last piece of puzzle" in MotoGP bike development, says Miller

Jack Miller has described aerodynamics as the “last piece of the puzzle” in the development of MotoGP bikes, as engineers continue to squeeze out more performance from the current rulebook.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aero devices have been gaining prevalence in MotoGP ever since Ducati first introduced winglets on its bike in the mid-2010s, with other manufacturers also jumping on the bandwagon after seeing how it transformed the performance of the Desmosedici.

While the impact of excessive aerodynamics on the quality of racing has made its usage a controversial topic, 2024 saw bike makers only taking things up a notch by investing more in radical wings and fairings – with Aprilia and KTM leading the way in terms of new developments.

Miller feels that aero offers a cost-effective method of bringing performance updates to MotoGP bikes in 2024 and is now the last key area that hasn’t been exploited fully by the five manufacturers competing in the premier class.

“It's the main thing,” said the KTM rider. “We have spent so many years developing electronics, engines, tyres and so on and so forth, now we are at the last piece of the puzzle that we can do. 

“I saw a quote from somebody at Aprilia saying it's cheaper for them to develop the aero than it is the engine. 

"Well, that is true. We don't wanna go and redevelop one of these MotoGP engines, it's crazy. So aero is an easy bolt-on feature that can help. 

“But where does it end? Where does it keep going? I don't know."

Aprilia Racing Team bike

Aprilia Racing Team bike

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia grabbed headlines in pre-season testing when it debuted a radically overhauled version of the RS-GP, featuring a big wing on the rear and a new carbon panel on the swingarm.

The marque’s factory rider Aleix Espargaro described the increasing reliance on aero as something that is “part of the game”, while highlighting the advantage of the marque’s 2024 concept.

“We saw that the lines are changing quite a lot in our sport,” he said. “But you cannot put doors on the sea. It's part of the game. 

“I said many times it's not about if I like or I don't like. This is the rulebook and you have to be the best one, and our bike aerodynamically is quite good. So hopefully in Portimao this extra downforce will help.

He added: “Everybody has a lot of aero. Our aero is very good but when you have a good aerodynamic engineering team, it means the bike will have a lot of load in mid-corners, which we have, but not a lot of drag on the straight." 

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use
Next article What's behind Marini's disastrous Honda MotoGP debut in Qatar

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco

Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco
Audi could face €750,000 fine for exiting World Rally-Raid after Dakar

Audi could face €750,000 fine for exiting World Rally-Raid after Dakar

Dakar
Audi could face €750,000 fine for exiting World Rally-Raid after Dakar Audi could face €750,000 fine for exiting World Rally-Raid after Dakar
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Jack Miller
More from
Jack Miller
KTM in better shape than what Sepang MotoGP times suggest - Binder

KTM in better shape than what Sepang MotoGP times suggest - Binder

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
KTM in better shape than what Sepang MotoGP times suggest - Binder KTM in better shape than what Sepang MotoGP times suggest - Binder
Miller was "smoking cigarettes" before crash ended Valencia MotoGP win chance

Miller was "smoking cigarettes" before crash ended Valencia MotoGP win chance

MotoGP
Valencia GP
Miller was "smoking cigarettes" before crash ended Valencia MotoGP win chance Miller was "smoking cigarettes" before crash ended Valencia MotoGP win chance
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
French GP
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Latest news

Despite "disappointing" 2024 start, Berry shares Bristol front row

Despite "disappointing" 2024 start, Berry shares Bristol front row

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Despite "disappointing" 2024 start, Berry shares Bristol front row Despite "disappointing" 2024 start, Berry shares Bristol front row
Ryan Blaney beats Josh Berry to NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol

Ryan Blaney beats Josh Berry to NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Ryan Blaney beats Josh Berry to NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol Ryan Blaney beats Josh Berry to NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol
Sebring 12h: Martin puts BMW out front after eight hours following Derani's shunt

Sebring 12h: Martin puts BMW out front after eight hours following Derani's shunt

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12h: Martin puts BMW out front after eight hours following Derani's shunt Sebring 12h: Martin puts BMW out front after eight hours following Derani's shunt
Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol

Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA