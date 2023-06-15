Subscribe
Previous / Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future Next / Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”
MotoGP / German GP News

Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro has revealed subsequent MRI scans on the foot he injured in a cycling incident at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix showed he suffered a double fracture.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

The one-time grand prix winner crashed while cycling at Mugello last Thursday and “destroyed” his heel.

Initial x-ray scans showed no fractures, though his foot did suffer from a lot of swelling.

Undergoing an MRI on Monday after the Italian GP – in which he finished sixth – it was found he had in fact suffered two fractures in his foot.

“So, the foot… it was good in Mugello because the first x-ray showed I had nothing, but I had a lot, a lot of pain during the weekend – probably the most painful ride I ever had in my career,” he said on Thursday ahead of the German GP.

“So, on Monday I did an MRI and [it found] I had two fractures, a big oedema [build up of fluid] and the ligaments [are damaged] as well.

“The injury is quite high, quite bad. But it was normal.

“On Monday the foot was super big, I had a lot of pain. So, during these three days I did what I could.

“They [doctors] recommended to wear this [splint] boot, to not to walk, to not put the foot on the ground anymore.

“Hopefully I will have less pain than Mugello due to the layout of Sachsenring.”

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

Espargaro’s younger brother Pol was on the original entry list for the German GP, having been absent since FP2 of the opening round in Portugal following a violent crash that left him with multiple back and jaw fractures.

However, he has once again been ruled out. Aleix Espargaro is trying to convince him to visit the Dutch GP next week, but doesn’t expect he will be allowed to race.

“Pol’s situation, it makes me angry because I want him to come here and race,” he added.

“Pol is very sad, I was at his home yesterday and he was very, very sad. I prefer that he explains the situation.

“So, I’m pushing him a lot, to convince him to come on Saturday and Sunday of Assen to see the team, to see everybody, to talk to you guys and he can fly back home with me after the race.

Read Also:

“But for the moment, he doesn’t want to come but I think I will convince him. I don’t think so [that he will race].

“He’s doing tests every week, but if they didn’t allow him to race in Mugello, or to race in Germany, Assen is tomorrow. So, it’s going to be difficult.”

shares
comments

Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”

Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”

MotoGP
German GP

Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake” Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”

Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

MotoGP
German GP

Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run

Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run

F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN

F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo - Zhou

Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo - Zhou

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo - Zhou Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo - Zhou

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe