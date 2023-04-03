Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand Next / 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium

Alex Marquez says he "doesn't care what people think” about him as a MotoGP rider and isn’t interested in proving any points after scoring his Argentina Grand Prix podium.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium
Listen to this article

The Gresini Ducati rider qualified on pole for the first time in his MotoGP career after gambling on slicks on a drying track at Rio Honda last Saturday.

While he was only able to finish fifth in the sprint race, Marquez ran in the podium places throughout the 25-lap rain-hit Argentina GP and scored his first MotoGP rostrum since the 2020 Aragon GP.

After two difficult years with LCR Honda in 2021 and 2022, Marquez was tipped by many in the pre-season to return to the front of the field on the satellite Ducati.

Asked whether he feels he is proving critics wrong after a strong start to the 2023 season, the younger Marquez brother said: “I don’t care what the people think. I believe in myself, I believed I was making the right choice to choose Ducati and the Gresini team.

“I chose that option because I said ‘Ok, I don’t want an excuse, I want to be with the best bike, with a proper team’. Gresini is a proper team, they are so professional, and that’s it.

“I will depend on me, so this is like it is. But it’s just the second round, things can change a lot, we are in a constant progression and it’s the most positive thing.”

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Though Marquez was fast throughout winter testing and carried that form over to the opening two rounds of the 2023 campaign, he admits his results so far have far exceeded his expectations.

“I couldn’t imagine a start like this with Gresini and Ducati,” he added.

“I feel really good on the bike, I felt really good with the team. Still, I’m not riding in the best way for the Ducati and it’s where I need to work a little bit more.

Read Also:

“But day by day we are doing better things, and like I said in every GP there will be 37 points to achieve.

“It will be a long way and it will change the championship a lot. So, we just need to stay there and get our opportunities.”

shares
comments

Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Nakagami doesn't think Quartararo Argentina MotoGP clash was "crazy"

Nakagami doesn't think Quartararo Argentina MotoGP clash was "crazy"

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Nakagami doesn't think Quartararo Argentina MotoGP clash was "crazy" Nakagami doesn't think Quartararo Argentina MotoGP clash was "crazy"

Zarco expected chance to win in wet MotoGP Argentina race

Zarco expected chance to win in wet MotoGP Argentina race

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Zarco expected chance to win in wet MotoGP Argentina race Zarco expected chance to win in wet MotoGP Argentina race

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Latest news

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty

2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month

2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month

Auto Automotive

2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month 2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA

How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom

How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom

GT GT

How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.