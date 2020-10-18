MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

shares
comments
Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda
By:

Honda rookie Alex Marquez insists that regular MotoGP podium visits are “not our real potential” despite scoring his second-successive rostrum finish with second at the Aragon Grand Prix.

Marquez took his maiden podium in the wet conditions of last week’s French GP and registered his second on Sunday at Aragon after chasing down Alex Rins for victory in dry conditions.

The Honda rider admitted on Saturday at Aragon after qualifying a season’s-best 11th that aiming for a repeat of his Le Mans success was not a “real target” – but then proved to be among the fastest on track in the race.

Marquez believes he must focus on his “rookie potential” of trying to consistently finish in the top eight in the remaining rounds.

“It means a bonus,” Marquez quipped when asked of the significance of another podium finish. “Joking aside, it’s true that it’s not two dry podiums. It was one wet one at Le Mans which nobody expected because we were starting from 18th. But here it’s a dry podium, not coming because many riders crashed.

“We were the second-fastest on track, recovering a lot of positions. So, it means that we are making our job in the best way that we can. We are improving day by day, we will not give up, we will try to still improve to the end of the season.

“Now I will focus 110 percent in the next weekend because I think we have a good chance to improve and take some profit. But I think also we need to see if this potential we have here we can also show in Valencia and Portimao.

“It will be a good test for us for next year to try to be fast from the beginning. But my target is not to be on the podium every weekend because it’s not our real potential. Our real potential is like a rookie one, trying to be more regular in the top eight and try to be [more consistent] and try to build up our confidence a little bit more.”

From the editor, also read:

Marquez was a fixture in the top eight for most of the Aragon GP practices, and admits he felt more “free” on his bike this weekend. The Honda rider made two mistakes late on while chasing Rins, which he feels “cost me the chance” to fight for his first win.

“I knew before the race in the last laps I was one of the better riders at managing the tyres, with the life of the rear tyres,” he added. “So I wait until the end to be smart, trying to be really smooth in all the ways. Then two laps from the end I did two mistakes, in the last corner and the first corner that cost me the chance to try to fight for the victory with Rins. I lost some tenths there.

“Then in the last lap I tried again hard to expect some mistake from Rins but he was really fast also in the last lap. So, really happy; [a] really important podium.”

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race

Previous article

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race

Next article

Mir claims he ‘cares less’ about title than rivals

Mir claims he ‘cares less’ about title than rivals
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race

Super Formula drivers hail "fantastic" new overtake system
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula drivers hail "fantastic" new overtake system

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?

Matt Kenseth gets new crew chief at Chip Ganassi Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Matt Kenseth gets new crew chief at Chip Ganassi Racing

Latest news

Mir claims he ‘cares less’ about title than rivals
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir claims he ‘cares less’ about title than rivals

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

2
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

3
Supercars

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners

4
Super Formula

Sette Camara: Super Formula on a par with IndyCar

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

Mir claims he ‘cares less’ about title than rivals
MGP

Mir claims he ‘cares less’ about title than rivals

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda
MGP

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race
MGP

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight
MGP

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.