MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season

shares
comments
Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season
By:

Honda rookie Alex Marquez insists it’s “time to take more risks” now to get further up the MotoGP order after a steady start to his maiden season.

Marquez has come under the spotlight in the wake of world champion brother Marc Marquez’s absence through injury and the problems LCR’s Cal Cructhlow has suffered over the past two months, with the younger Marquez brother the leading factory HRC rider in the standings.

After a 12th and eighth in the two Jerez races, Marquez was only 15th in the Czech Grand Prix, 13th in the Austrian GP and out of the points in 16th in the second Red Bull Ring outing.

Having made it to the finish and gained useful data from his first five races, which he deems as “positive”, Marquez now admits he needs to push himself and the bike over the final nine rounds. 

When asked by Motorsport.com how he reflected on his first races and what he expected from the coming San Marino/Emilia Romagna GP double-header, the Honda rider said: “Yeah, two weeks off always helps to think about [the first races], to think and to learn and to try to analyse where we can improve.

“In the end, we did already five races. We finished five races, so that’s positive to have made many kilometres with the bike and to take profit from the experience, and this is always good. 

“But, I think it’s time to take a little bit more risk, to try to already push a little bit harder and try to be faster.” 

Read Also:

With two races at Misano coming up, with a test for the entire paddock on the Tuesday between both rounds, Marquez believes the next week presents a “good opportunity” for him to take a step forward.

“It’s a good opportunity here in Misano,” he added. We have back-to-back [races], we have a test [between races].

“So it will be a good opportunity to push and to take a little bit more risk compared to Brno and Austria.” 

Marquez is currently 15th in the standings, some 31 points off top Honda runner Takaaki Nakagami on the year-old LCR-run RC213V.

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet

Previous article

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet

Next article

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

Vettel came"close" to retiring before Aston F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel came"close" to retiring before Aston F1 deal

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program

Perez: "Nobody told me anything" about Racing Point exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: "Nobody told me anything" about Racing Point exit

TRS squad keen on full S5000 programme
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

TRS squad keen on full S5000 programme

Hmiel banned for life by NASCAR
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Hmiel banned for life by NASCAR

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Brendan Gaughan hitting the road after bout with COVID-19
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Brendan Gaughan hitting the road after bout with COVID-19

Latest news

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez: "Nobody told me anything" about Racing Point exit

2h
2
Formula 1

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

3
Formula 1

Why Vettel is key to turning Aston into a success story

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent
MGP

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season
MGP

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet
MGP

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours
MGP

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent
MGP

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.