Alex Marquez reveals all as he answers fan questions on TONIT

Alex Marquez has teamed up with revolutionary app TONIT to answer fan questions and reveal what makes him tick as a MotoGP rider.

From his pre-race rituals to the toughest opponent on track, Alex Marquez gets grilled by his fans and an expanding online community of motorcycle riders.

TONIT, an app for all things two-wheeled, helped put the questions to its new ambassador Alex Marquez to unveil his habits on and off his motorcycle as a MotoGP racer.

Check out the full video as Alex Marquez answers fan questions on the TONIT app.

