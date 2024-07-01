All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP Dutch GP

Alex Marquez signs new two-year deal with Gresini MotoGP team

Alex Marquez secures his future with Gresini with new two-year deal

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez will remain with Gresini Racing until the end of the 2026 MotoGP season after inking a fresh two-year deal.

As revealed by Motorsport.com last week, the younger Marquez will see out the current MotoGP rules era with the satellite Ducati squad after a successful adaptation to the Desmosedici following his previous struggles on the Honda RC213V.

It remains unclear who will partner Marquez at Gresini in 2025, with brother and new-for-2024 team-mate Marc Marquez having been handed a promotion to the factory Ducati outfit beginning next year.

"Staying with Gresini was my main goal,” said Alex Marquez. 

“Since I joined this team, my target has been to consistently get close to the best, and it's something I haven't achieved yet. 

“The start of the season wasn't what we hoped for, but the team is strong and I know where we can go. So, I just want to thank Nadia for the trust, and I'm sure we'll soon repay her with some celebratory pineapple pizza."

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez left the Honda camp after 2022 to join Gresini last year and scored a podium in only his second race weekend with the squad in Argentina. He would go on to add another rostrum to his tally near the end of the season in Malaysia, as well as two sprint wins at Silverstone and Sepang, to secure a career-best ninth in the championship.

Although Marquez hasn’t been able to claim a top-three spot so far this year on his year-old Ducati this year, partly due to the step the Borgo Panigale marque has made with the GP24, he has been inside the top 10 in every grand prix he has finished so far.

That has put him a respectable 10th in the standings ahead of this weekend’s German Grand Prix on 62 points, just behind the factory Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Combined with elder brother Marc’s stellar start to the year, the Gresini squad sits a strong third in the teams’ championship, trailing only factory Ducati and Pramac outfits.

Nadia Padovani, Gresini Racing owner, said: "Alex is our pupil. Since he joined two years ago, the synergy between him and the team has been incredible and has strengthened with each race. 

“We know his potential; he has already shown it and just needs consistency. Renewing with him was an obvious move for us because we are aware of his value both on and off the track. 

“The results will come this year too, I am absolutely certain of it."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marquez’s Assen MotoGP tyre pressure penalty highlights unfair rules flaw
Next article Ducati picks MotoGP crew chief for Marquez's factory step in 2025

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Espargaro ruled out of Dutch MotoGP race after high-speed crash

Espargaro ruled out of Dutch MotoGP race after high-speed crash

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Espargaro ruled out of Dutch MotoGP race after high-speed crash
F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Alex Marquez
More from
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez to stay with Gresini Ducati for MotoGP 2025

Alex Marquez to stay with Gresini Ducati for MotoGP 2025

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Alex Marquez to stay with Gresini Ducati for MotoGP 2025
Bagnaia penalised for Alex Marquez incident in Mugello MotoGP practice

Bagnaia penalised for Alex Marquez incident in Mugello MotoGP practice

MotoGP
Italian GP
Bagnaia penalised for Alex Marquez incident in Mugello MotoGP practice
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics
Gresini Racing
More from
Gresini Racing
Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race

Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race
Gresini squad launches world-first fan-powered sponsorship programme

Gresini squad launches world-first fan-powered sponsorship programme

MotoGP
Gresini squad launches world-first fan-powered sponsorship programme
Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz

Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz

MotoGP
Italian GP
Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz

Latest news

Joey Logano to fill in for Hailie Deegan in Chicago NASCAR Xfinity race

Joey Logano to fill in for Hailie Deegan in Chicago NASCAR Xfinity race

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Chicago Street Course
Joey Logano to fill in for Hailie Deegan in Chicago NASCAR Xfinity race
F1 2025 driver line-up: Who’s on the Formula 1 grid next year?

F1 2025 driver line-up: Who’s on the Formula 1 grid next year?

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 2025 driver line-up: Who’s on the Formula 1 grid next year?
Andretti Global rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire

Andretti Global rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire

Indy IndyCar
Andretti Global rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire
Albuquerque steps down to LMP2 for overall IMSA victory bid at Mosport

Albuquerque steps down to LMP2 for overall IMSA victory bid at Mosport

IMSA IMSA
Mosport
Albuquerque steps down to LMP2 for overall IMSA victory bid at Mosport

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA