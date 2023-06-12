Alex Marquez “s****ing in my pants” in Mugello MotoGP Turn 1 near-miss
Gresini’s Alex Marquez says he was “s****ing in my pants” when he almost wiped out several riders in a Turn 1 near-miss during the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix.
The Spaniard was sat behind Jack Miller, Luca Marini and Marc Marquez in the early stages of Sunday’s grand prix at Mugello.
Coming into Turn 1, Marquez got out of shape on the brakes and came close to hitting all three riders as he ran wide into the corner.
Explaining what happened, Marquez claimed he was sucked into the mistake by the strong slipstream he had from the riders ahead and insisted he didn’t brake any later than he had done in previous laps.
“Yeah, it was really strange,” he said.
“I broke really early, and then Luca and Marc did a really strange movement at that point.
“And with the wings, it’s what we always say, the slipstream absorbs you directly. I was braking every time in the same pressure, but the bike was going [forward].
“So, at that point, I said ‘what do I need to do?’ And, luckily, they opened [a gap] a little bit and at that point I passed.
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“I was not really late on the brakes, so it was a strange action honestly.
“When you lose all the downforce and more with two bikes [in front of you] it’s impossible. I said ‘fuck!’. I was shitting in my pants, honestly.”
Marquez sat in third after overtaking Marini on lap 13 but would crash out two tours later, which he blamed on being too confident into Turn 2 where he fell.
“Up to that point it’s true that I was suffering a little bit with the front tyre, but not at that point,” he explained.
“So, maybe I put the speed there with too much confidence. I was expecting to lose the front in every point except that one.
“So, I was too confident at that point, I went in a little more and touched the white line, there’s a little bump and I lost the front.
“So, it’s a shame because we were fighting for the podium. Maybe today I needed to say that ‘Ok, stop here, you’ll make a top five and we’ll start going’.
“But it was a podium and I tried for it.”
Constant Honda MotoGP crashes “difficult on the mental side” – Marquez
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP
Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race
Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race
Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez
Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics
Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes
Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes
Aragon MotoGP: Bastianini wins, Quartararo retires after Marquez clash
Aragon MotoGP: Bastianini wins, Quartararo retires after Marquez clash Aragon MotoGP: Bastianini wins, Quartararo retires after Marquez clash
Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023
Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023 Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023
Latest news
Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed
Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed
McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex
McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex
Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma
Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.