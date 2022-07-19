Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes Next / How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature
MotoGP News

Alex Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023

Outgoing Suzuki rider Alex Rins has officially signed a two-year deal with Honda to join the LCR squad in MotoGP from 2023.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Alex Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023
Listen to this article

Three-time MotoGP race winner Rins was shockingly put onto the rider market for 2023 alongside teammate Joan Mir when Suzuki announced following the Spanish Grand Prix that it would be quitting MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season. 

Rins had been linked to several teams, including KTM, RNF Racing for its switch to Aprilia machinery, and Gresini Ducati. 

It appeared Rins’ 2023 main options were between joining Gresini to race a 2022-spec Ducati or have factory machinery with Honda at LCR. 

Rins ultimately elected for the second option, with Motorsport.com reporting last week that the deal was all but officially signed. 

As MotoGP's five-week summer break continues, Honda and LCR have now confirmed Rins’ appointment for 2023. 

“I am delighted to announce that Alex Rins will be the LCR Honda CASTROL rider in 2023,” LCR team boss Lucio Cecchinello said.

“We’ve just finished signing the contract, all three parties, so we are finally able to announce it.

“Rins is an experienced rider, a fast rider and a podium finisher.

"This wealth of experience, coupled with Rins’ ability to give the precise suggestions to his technicians, as I’ve heard, will surely help us to improve our our bike package, aiming to fight for more podiums.”

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rins will have machine parity with the factory Honda squad, which is set to consist of Marc Marquez and 2020 world champion Mir. 

With Rins joining LCR, he will replace Alex Marquez, who has signed a deal to join Gresini alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio next year. 

The younger Marquez brother will have a 2022-spec Ducati at Gresini and has signed with the team, rather than with Ducati.

Marquez’s signing to Gresini will see him take Enea Bastianini’s place at the squad, with the three-time race winner penning a new deal with Ducati to either join its factory squad or go to Pramac should Jorge Martin get the factory nod. 

Ducati has recently said it will wait until August to make a final decision on who will take Jack Miller’s place at the factory team, with the Australian signing a two-year deal to join Brad Binder at KTM in 2023. 

Johann Zarco will remain at Pramac for 2023, while the VR46 Ducati line-up is likely to go unchanged. 

Elsewhere, Pol Espargaro is set to return to KTM and Tech 3 next year, while Miguel Oliveira has been linked to RNF Racing.

shares
comments
Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes
Previous article

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes
Next article

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Tsunoda hopes new psychologist helps with 'overheating brain' in F1 car French GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new psychologist helps with 'overheating brain' in F1 car

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes
MotoGP

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Latest news

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

Alex Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023

Outgoing Suzuki rider Alex Rins has officially signed a two-year deal with Honda to join the LCR squad in MotoGP from 2023.

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli says the Japanese marque "will never give up on" getting Franco Morbidelli back to his race-winning pace of 2020 amid a difficult 2022 MotoGP campaign.

Binder: People "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder: People "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP

RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder believes people “sometimes forget” how big the step is from Moto3 straight to MotoGP amid a mixed debut campaign.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
10 h
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.