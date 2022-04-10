Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Next / Alarm made Marquez’s bike “crazy” in disastrous COTA start
MotoGP / Americas GP Special feature

Americas GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Americas GP at Circuit Of The Americas, which charts the position changes.

By:
Americas GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Listen to this article

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
shares
comments
2022 Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

2022 Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

Alarm made Marquez’s bike “crazy” in disastrous COTA start

Alarm made Marquez’s bike “crazy” in disastrous COTA start
Load comments
More from
Motorsport Network
DuPont Registry secures second and final round of Series A financing Motorsport.com announcements
General

DuPont Registry secures second and final round of Series A financing

Motorsport Network supports families of Ukraine Motorsport.com announcements
General

Motorsport Network supports families of Ukraine

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment Motorsport.com announcements
General

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment

Takaaki Nakagami More from
Takaaki Nakagami
Freight delays allow Nakagami to contest Argentina GP Argentinian GP
MotoGP

Freight delays allow Nakagami to contest Argentina GP

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season
MotoGP

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season

Nakagami tops first day of 2022 MotoGP pre-season testing Jerez November testing
Video Inside
MotoGP

Nakagami tops first day of 2022 MotoGP pre-season testing

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

Indonesia MotoGP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win

Binder: KTM “still far from where we need to be” despite Qatar MotoGP podium Qatar GP
MotoGP

Binder: KTM “still far from where we need to be” despite Qatar MotoGP podium

Latest news

Quartararo: Yamaha 'not ready for podium fight' on tracks like COTA
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha 'not ready for podium fight' on tracks like COTA

Alarm made Marquez’s bike “crazy” in disastrous COTA start
MotoGP MotoGP

Alarm made Marquez’s bike “crazy” in disastrous COTA start

2022 Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Scared Marquez "didn't believe" in himself in COTA MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Scared Marquez "didn't believe" in himself in COTA MotoGP qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.