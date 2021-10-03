Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will start the race from pole position after topping qualifying for the third round in a row.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo will line up second on the grid on the factory Yamaha, with Marc Marquez - who has won all but one race at COTA since it joined the MotoGP calendar - joining him on the front row in third.

What time does the Americas MotoGP start today?

The Americas Grand Prix will will get underway at 2pm local time (-5 GMT) at Austin. The race distance has been fixed at 20 laps.

Date : Su n day, October 3, 2021

Start time : 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT / 05:00 AEST (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 14:55 15:55 16:55 10:55 07:55 00:55¹ 23:55 20:25 FP2 19:10 20:10 21:10 15:10 12:10 05:10¹ 04:10¹ 00:40¹ FP3 14:55 15:55 16:55 10:55 07:55 00:55¹ 23:55 20:25 FP4 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 04:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ Qualifying 19:10 20:10 21:10 15:10 12:10 05:10¹ 04:10¹ 00:40¹ Warm up 14:40 15:40 16:40 10:40 07:40 00:40¹ 23:40 20:10 Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 05:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

How can I watch the Americas MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Americas Grand Prix

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Americas Grand Prix - Starting grid: