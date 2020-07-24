MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Practice report

Andalusian GP: Nakagami leads Zarco in second practice

shares
comments
Andalusian GP: Nakagami leads Zarco in second practice
By:
Jul 24, 2020, 1:06 PM

LCR Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami was a surprise leader in the second practice for the MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix ahead of Avintia Ducati’s Johann Zarco.

Riding the year-old RC213V, Nakagami led the session early on with a 1m38.704s, and reclaimed the position at the death to end the afternoon 0.155 seconds clear of the field.

Pol Espargaro led the early charge with a 1m38.761s, before KTM teammate Brad Binder took over top spot with a 1m38.441s.

Avintia’s Zarco would beat Binder’s time by two tenths not long afterwards, but crashed just moments later at Turn 6.

Zarco would cause further problems for KTM with around 20 minutes to go, when the touring Avintia rider caught Espargaro out in the braking into Turn 2 and forced him into the gravel.

Espargaro, who had just taken over top spot with a 1m37.889s, ended up on the deck and couldn’t get the bike restarted.

In the final minute, Espargaro was finally dislodged from top spot by Zarco with a 1m37.870s, though this was immediately bested by Nakagami with a 1m37.836s.

Nakagami produced a quicker lap on his final effort to end FP2 fastest of all – though Maverick Vinales remains fastest on the combined times by virtue of his 1m37.063s in FP1.

Zarco held onto second ahead of Espargaro on the works KTM, with Franco Morbidelli fastest Yamaha runner on the Petronas SRT-run M1 ahead of works team counterpart Vinales.

Fabio Quartararo was sixth in the afternoon outing with a 1m38.132s, though currently doesn’t have a direct Q2 place having spent the day focusing on race set-up.

Joan Mir was seventh on the Suzuki ahead of Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), Pramac’s Francesco Bagnaia and his satellite Ducati teammate Jack Miller.

Binder was shuffled out of the top 10 in the end, with the works Ducati pair of Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci trailing him.

Alex Rins was 20th as he put 16 laps on his damaged right shoulder, with LCR’s Cal Crutchlow a place ahead as he continues his recovery from a broken wrist.

Avintia’s Tito Rabat and Tech 3 KTM man Iker Lecuona were the other fallers in the session.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'37.715
2 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'37.870 0.155
3 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'37.889 0.174
4 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'38.010 0.295
5 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'38.107 0.392
6 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'38.132 0.417
7 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'38.144 0.429
8 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'38.292 0.577
9 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'38.309 0.594
10 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'38.385 0.670
11 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'38.441 0.726
12 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'38.442 0.727
13 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'38.543 0.828
14 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'38.557 0.842
15 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'38.642 0.927
16 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'38.722 1.007
17 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'38.768 1.053
18 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'38.806 1.091
19 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'38.847 1.132
20 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'39.101 1.386
21 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'39.476 1.761
22 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda
View full results
Why 'illegitimate' 2020 MotoGP title claims are bogus

Previous article

Why 'illegitimate' 2020 MotoGP title claims are bogus

Next article

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Andalusian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Andalusian GP: Nakagami leads Zarco in second practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
45m

Andalusian GP: Nakagami leads Zarco in second practice

Zanardi transferred to intensive care, in 'unstable' condition
General General / Breaking news
28m

Zanardi transferred to intensive care, in 'unstable' condition

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix

Kansas NASCAR Cup Series complete race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kansas NASCAR Cup Series complete race results

MotoGP changes yellow flag rules for Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP changes yellow flag rules for Andalusian GP

Travis Pastrana to make surprise NASCAR return at Kansas
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Travis Pastrana to make surprise NASCAR return at Kansas

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller

Latest news

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2m

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return

Andalusian GP: Nakagami leads Zarco in second practice
MGP MotoGP / Practice report
45m

Andalusian GP: Nakagami leads Zarco in second practice

Why 'illegitimate' 2020 MotoGP title claims are bogus Prime
MGP MotoGP / Commentary
2h

Why 'illegitimate' 2020 MotoGP title claims are bogus

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kansas NASCAR Cup Series complete race results

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

3
MotoGP

Andalusian GP: Nakagami leads Zarco in second practice

45m
4
General

Zanardi transferred to intensive care, in 'unstable' condition

28m
5
Stock car

DASH: Mike Skinner tutors son Dustin at Daytona test

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

Latest news

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return
MGP

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return

Andalusian GP: Nakagami leads Zarco in second practice
MGP

Andalusian GP: Nakagami leads Zarco in second practice

Why 'illegitimate' 2020 MotoGP title claims are bogus
MGP

Why 'illegitimate' 2020 MotoGP title claims are bogus

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice
MGP

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice

Why is it called Andalusian GP? Second Jerez MotoGP race explained
MGP

Why is it called Andalusian GP? Second Jerez MotoGP race explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.