MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Practice report

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP3, Marquez 20th

shares
comments
Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP3, Marquez 20th
By:
Jul 25, 2020, 8:53 AM

Maverick Vinales blitzed the Jerez lap record to lead third practice for the MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix, as Marc Marquez made his return just four days after surgery and was 20th-fastest.

Reigning world champion Marquez crashed heavily in last week’s Spanish GP and was set to miss this weekend’s second Jerez race following surgery on Tuesday.

However, he was declared fit to ride on Thursday by MotoGP’s medical team, though as a compromise with Honda, Marquez sat out Friday’s action as a precaution.

Completing 18 laps across the 45-minute session, Marquez will face Q1 later this afternoon, though was only 1.2 seconds off the best pace and just eight tenths from the top 10.

The slightly cooler conditions relative to FP2 meant improvements on the combined times as the field placed their bids for automatic Q2 graduation were immediate, with LCR Honda’s FP2 pacesetter Takaaki Nakagami moving up to third overall with a 1m37.235s.

Spanish GP race winner Fabio Quartararo also leapt up to fifth in the combined standings, having focused almost exclusively on race set-up on Friday.

Yamaha’s Vinales’ best time from Friday was finally toppled with 27 minutes remaining as Pramac Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia took over top spot with a 1m36.847s.

This stood for around six minutes, before Quartararo smashed his own lap record from qualifying last week with a 1m36.643s on his Petronas Yamaha.

That lap stood until the final minute, when Vinales edged ahead by 0.059s with a 1m36.584s.

Pramac’s Jack Miller leapt up to third late on with a 1m36.710s to trail the Yamaha duo, with Nakagami holding onto fourth as top Honda runner ahead of Bagnaia.

Danilo Petrucci produced a 1m36.937s late on to move into sixth, while his factory Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso missed the Q2 cut by two tenths down in 14th.

KTM rookie Brad Binder bagged a place in Q2 for the first time in seventh, beating the second works Yamaha of Valentino Rossi and his factory KTM teammate Pol Espargaro.

Joan Mir grabbed the last direct Q2 place on his Suzuki in 10th, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro being nudged out by just 0.017s after a second fall at Turn 2, having crashed earlier at Turn 6.

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas), Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira, Avintia Ducati’s Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez on the factory Honda will join Dovizioso and Marquez in Q1.

Cal Crutchlow found over a second from his Friday best in 17th on the LCR Honda as he grits his teeth through a recently operated on fractured wrist.

Alex Rins sat out FP3 as he struggles with the shoulder he fractured and dislocated last week, but the Suzuki rider's intention is to ride in FP4 ahead of qualifying. 

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'36.584
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'36.643 0.059
3 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'36.710 0.126
4 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'36.842 0.258
5 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'36.847 0.263
6 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'36.937 0.353
7 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'36.938 0.354
8 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'36.988 0.404
9 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'36.995 0.411
10 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'37.053 0.469
11 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'37.070 0.486
12 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'37.180 0.596
13 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'37.278 0.694
14 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'37.295 0.711
15 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'37.304 0.720
16 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'37.557 0.973
17 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'37.621 1.037
18 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'37.828 1.244
19 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'37.882 1.298
20 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'38.016 1.432
21 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'38.360 1.776
22 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki
View full results
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Andalusian Grand Prix?

Previous article

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Andalusian Grand Prix?
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Andalusian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

