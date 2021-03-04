MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia unveils new MotoGP bike as Savadori gets race seat

By:

Aprilia has unveiled its 2021 MotoGP challenger at its official launch event in Qatar and revealed Lorenzo Savadori as its second rider alongside Aleix Espargaro.

Aprilia unveils new MotoGP bike as Savadori gets race seat

Aprilia runs its factory operation in conjunction with the Gresini Racing Team, having done so since its return to the premier class in 2015.

But the Aprilia Gresini team will go forth in 2021 without its talisman leader Fausto Gresini, who tragically died last month following a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Aprilia is one of only two manufacturers alongside KTM allowed to start 2021 with an all new engine, as it runs as a concession outfit.

The Italian outfit retains Espargaro, and has decided to place Savadori alongside him as a teammate.

“Yeah, Fausto was with us with this project since the very beginning and we will keep using his tips to keep growing,” Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said. “Our desire is to make him proud.

“We start as we finished last year, we finished with a good improvement and we hope to keep improving during the season.

“Our captain [Espargaro] has a long experience with us, he’s a very good reference for Lorenzo.

“Fausto believed a lot in him and so do we.”

Aprilia has already been hard at work testing its 2021 RS-GP, having taken to the Jerez circuit with its test riders and Espargaro immediately after the Portugal finale last November.

The 2021 season will be Aprilia’s seventh as a manufacturer since its return and its last with Gresini Racing, which will return to being an independent team again in 2022.

Aprilia finished last in the 2020 constructors’ table, with Espargaro taking its best result of eighth in Portugal to end the campaign 17th in the riders’ standings.

The 2021 RS-GP visibly features a new aerodynamic package, as well as various other changes.

Aprilia Racing's technical director Romano Albesiano said: “This bike is full of new aerodynamic concepts, very innovative aerodynamic concepts we are very proud of.

“It’s not only aerodynamics, almost all the parts of the bike have changed. We have a new frame, the carbon fibre swingarm, new rear seat structure which is a key part of the modern motorcycle, and engine wise we have new cylinder heads, new throttle body systems.

“So the bike is based on the 2020, but there are many substantial changes and refinements.”

The front wing on the bike features a tribute to Fausto Gresini. 

shares
comments

Related video

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

Previous article

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

13h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

5h
4
WEC

WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news
Aprilia unveils new MotoGP bike as Savadori gets race seat
MotoGP

Aprilia unveils new MotoGP bike as Savadori gets race seat

5m
Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
MotoGP

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

Mar 3, 2021
Brivio: ‘Not easy’ leaving Suzuki MotoGP squad for ‘dream’ F1 move
Formula 1

Brivio: ‘Not easy’ leaving Suzuki MotoGP squad for ‘dream’ F1 move

Mar 2, 2021
Morbidelli/Rossi relationship won’t change as MotoGP teammates
MotoGP

Morbidelli/Rossi relationship won’t change as MotoGP teammates

Mar 2, 2021
Rossi won’t have less pressure as satellite MotoGP rider
MotoGP

Rossi won’t have less pressure as satellite MotoGP rider

Mar 1, 2021
Latest videos
Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

Repsol Honda Team - Marc Marquez Q&A 07:32
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Marc Marquez Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

Morbidelli/Rossi relationship won’t change as MotoGP teammates
MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli/Rossi relationship won’t change as MotoGP teammates

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021
Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory Prime

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

The return of Fernando Alonso to the renamed Alpine team is a sure sign of the team's ambition. But its latest appointment from MotoGP could be an even bigger coup as it seeks to end a barren run stretching back to Alonso's 2006 world title

Formula 1
Jan 7, 2021

Trending Today

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Englishtown Sportsman regional results
NHRA NHRA / News

Englishtown Sportsman regional results

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

McLeod and Tifft partner to form new Cup Series team
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

McLeod and Tifft partner to form new Cup Series team

Latest news

Aprilia unveils new MotoGP bike as Savadori gets race seat
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia unveils new MotoGP bike as Savadori gets race seat

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

Brivio: ‘Not easy’ leaving Suzuki MotoGP squad for ‘dream’ F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brivio: ‘Not easy’ leaving Suzuki MotoGP squad for ‘dream’ F1 move

Morbidelli/Rossi relationship won’t change as MotoGP teammates
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli/Rossi relationship won’t change as MotoGP teammates

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.