MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Aprilia "deserves to fight" with MotoGP's best in 2021

By:

Aleix Espargaro believes Aprilia “deserves” a strong 2021 MotoGP season after the step forward it made with its RS-GP bike over the winter.

Espargaro: Aprilia "deserves to fight" with MotoGP's best in 2021

Aprilia is one of only two manufacturers allowed to start 2021 with a completely new bike amid a range of cost-saving measures introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has made changes that Espargaro says have made its RS-GP "quite different" to ride even though it's not a major revolution.

The Spaniard has been testing the bike since November and was fastest on the opening day of the Qatar test on Saturday, finishing 0.212 seconds off the pace in third on the combined times following Sunday's session.

With its MotoGP rivals not able to develop their bikes as significantly, 2021 offers Aprilia's best chance at closing the gap to the leaders and Espargaro feels the Italian manufacturer is in "good shape".

"I think we deserve it really," Espargaro said.

"From the bottom of my heart I think we deserve a good year, we deserve to do maybe not the definitive step, but we deserve to fight with the best bikes, with the best riders on the grid.

"We struggled a little bit last season, but sincerely this year the bike looks better.

"After two days, very, very good lap times from everybody, we can say that we are in a good line, we are in a good shape.

"Still a long way to go till Valencia, but we are on the good way."

Read Also:

Espargaro was wary about making any predictions for the season this early on, having been hit by a "shock of reality" last year in the races following a similarly encouraging testing period.

However, he feels his optimism is justified given his pace is strong than it was in Qatar last year.

"Last year I was happy, we did a good winter test, but we were in the mix to finish in sixth to 10th place, which we did in the last part of the season," he added.

"But unfortunately we couldn't find the balance to fight all season for sixth to 10th place, which I was aiming in the pre-season test.

"But this is another story. This test and also in Jerez, the lap times we are doing are more competitive than last year.

"We were leading the timesheets almost all day yesterday and almost all day today and at the end I just missed for two tenths.

"And regarding race simulation, I did many laps in 1m54s. So yes, this bike looks better than last season.

"The races will be different, but I think it's much better than last season."

Espargaro did note the new bike was heavier in the corners and the new aerodynamic package is costing it some top speed, but feels the RS-GP has gained in acceleration and eliminated chatter.

shares
comments

Related video

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"

Previous article

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Aleix Espargaro
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
Formula 1

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

3h
4
World of Outlaws

Point system explained

5
Stock car

Bristol goes dirt!

Latest news
Espargaro: Aprilia "deserves to fight" with MotoGP's best in 2021
MotoGP

Espargaro: Aprilia "deserves to fight" with MotoGP's best in 2021

2m
Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"
MotoGP

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"

4h
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season
MotoGP

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

21h
Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1
MotoGP

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1

22h
Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now
MotoGP

Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now

Mar 8, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise" Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable

More from
Aleix Espargaro
Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “different” to ride Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “different” to ride

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro
MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro

More from
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle
MotoGP / Breaking news

Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022
MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022

Why Iannone is not worth the trouble for Aprilia Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Iannone is not worth the trouble for Aprilia

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
21h
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021

Trending Today

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Point system explained

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

NASCAR boss Phelps: Hybrid power needed to lure new manufacturer
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR boss Phelps: Hybrid power needed to lure new manufacturer

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"

Latest news

Espargaro: Aprilia "deserves to fight" with MotoGP's best in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Aprilia "deserves to fight" with MotoGP's best in 2021

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.