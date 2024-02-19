All Series
MotoGP

Aprilia hopes 2027 rules can attract new manufacturers to MotoGP

Aprilia is hoping that a new set of regulations will entice more manufacturers to join MotoGP in 2027.

Rachit Thukral Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP has been left with just five bike makers since Suzuki’s shock withdrawal at the end of the 2022 season, a decision that came despite the Japanese marque having a long-term deal with promoter Dorna.

The new 2027 rules represent the best opportunity for a new or returning manufacturer to enter the premier class, as the overhaul will help to equalise the field between incumbents and potential newcomers.

BMW would be an obvious target for Dorna as the most prolific manufacturer to have never raced in MotoGP in its 70 year-plus history.

The Bavarian brand has increased its stakes in World Superbike this year by hiring 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, and its M division is already involved in MotoGP as the official supplier of the safety car.

Kawasaki is another leading name without a presence in MotoGP, having left the championship on the eve of the financial crisis in the late 2000s, and could bring value to the series if it decides to make a comeback.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola expressed his enthusiasm about the potential of 2027 rules, amid MotoGP’s desire to revert to having six manufacturers in the coming years.

Asked if the new ruleset will help bring another factory to the series, Rivola said: “I hope so. I see BMW was quite fast in testing in [World] Superbike with Razgatlioglu.

“It will be nice. We need more constructors than satellite teams with all the respect for the money the people that invest in.

“I don't know if Kawasaki or Suzuki wants to come back but it would be nice to have [more] manufacturers on board for sure.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP manufacturers are still working on devising the next set of regulations for 2027, with the biggest change set to be a shift to 850cc engines from the current 1000cc units.

The series will also move to fully-sustainable fuels, while the aerodynamics could also be revamped.

Speaking about the new rules, Rivola said: “We are still discussing with the MMSA. Looks like the bike will be much slower. Now they are quite fast, so it's not bad news.”

MotoGP has come under fire in recent years for increasing its reliance on aerodynamics despite the detrimental impact it can have on the quality of racing.

Manufacturers have taken things even further this year, with Aprilia leading the introducing of new and stranger aero devices.

But Rivola wants to scale back the use of aero on MotoGP bikes in the future to put riders, and not their machinery, at the forefront of racing.

The Italian engineer said Aprilia is willing to give up the advantage it has gained through years of investing in aero if it would have a positive impact on MotoGP as a whole.

“I want to see less aero, less devices and give a bit more back to the riders," he said.

“If it's for the benefit of the show and for motorsport, yes [we are willing to lose our advantage].

“But at the end, we can stay in this business if we can generate interest. If now the races become less exciting because of aero and devices then it reduces everything.

“I think the races this year will be quite interesting, but according to what I'm seeing now, the development that everybody is doing and bringing [there is a risk of races becoming less exciting].”

