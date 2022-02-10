Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Aprilia reveals livery for full factory MotoGP debut

Aprilia has unveiled its colours for the 2022 MotoGP season as it gets set to race as a standalone factory entrant for the first time since its comeback.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The Italian manufacturer returned to MotoGP in 2015 after an 11-year absence, joining forces with the satellite Gresini Racing squad.

This allowed Aprilia to take profit of the financial benefits independent teams got from MotoGP organisers Dorna Sports, while already having a team of mechanics and paddock facilities at its disposal.

But Aprilia and Gresini parted ways at the end of the 2021 season, with the latter becoming a Ducati satellite squad for 2022.

Aprilia's 2021 was its strongest in MotoGP since its return, with the marque scoring its first podium in the modern MotoGP era when Aleix Espargaro was third at the British Grand Prix.

The marque was the only manufacturer who could fully develop its bike for 2021 despite COVID rules, as it is the only concession manufacturer – with Aprilia radically overhauling its RS-GP package.

Aprilia will once again field Aleix Espargaro in 2022, with Maverick Vinales joining him full-time having contested five of the final six rounds of 2021 following his Yamaha exit.

After ending last weekend's Sepang pre-season test second overall, Espargaro said the new Aprilia was "unbelievable" in the corners, but did suffer from some chatter problems.

"The best thing is the turning, the bike is a lot more narrow," Espargaro said.

"They did a good job because it's not easy with these bikes, the engine, the electronics are very big and it's not easy to reduce and put everything under the chassis.

"So, they did a good job. The bike is not a revolution, it's just a continuation of the RS-GP 21, but narrower, more agile, the bike turns more.

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

"What we have to improve is still I have a lot of chattering. Here in Malaysia, I remember in 2020 I also had chattering.

"So, chattering is something we have to improve. And as I've said, in this MotoGP era you need power.

"The engine is a bit more powerful, but not enough. The chassis is different as well and the weight distribution we changed a little bit.

"From the first lap on this circuit the bike fell to the corner, and this helps you a lot.

"But also it creates a problem, because especially in the fast corner the speed I can carry is unbelievable, it's amazing.

"But I create a lot more chattering. But it's the first time I think I rode here in Malaysia and I'm never wide – it's impossible to run wide."

All manufacturers and teams bar the VR46 Ducati squad have uncovered their 2022 liveries, with the latter set to do so on 24 February.

Marc Marquez working with Rafael Nadal's doctor on arm recovery
Marc Marquez working with Rafael Nadal's doctor on arm recovery
Suzuki's MotoGP team manager hunt "taking longer than imagined"
MotoGP

Suzuki's MotoGP team manager hunt "taking longer than imagined"

Marc Marquez "had doubts" about riding ahead of Sepang MotoGP test
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "had doubts" about riding ahead of Sepang MotoGP test

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Aprilia signs ex-Alonso F1 trainer to help Vinales in MotoGP
MotoGP

Aprilia signs ex-Alonso F1 trainer to help Vinales in MotoGP

Vinales "needs much more" before Aprilia feels like his
MotoGP

Vinales "needs much more" before Aprilia feels like his

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
