Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP Next / Espargaro "happy" to leave MotoGP if new Aprilia offer didn't come
MotoGP News

Aprilia retains Espargaro and Vinales for 2023 MotoGP season

Aprilia has signed Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales to new contracts for the 2023 MotoGP season.,

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Aprilia retains Espargaro and Vinales for 2023 MotoGP season
Listen to this article

Aprilia has signed Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales to new contracts for the 2023 MotoGP season.

First reported by Motorsport.com ahead of Aprilia's official confirmation on Thursday afternoon at Mugello on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix, Aprilia has renewed both riders for two more years.

Aprilia and Espargaro have been locked in talks for some time over a renewal, with the Spaniard admitting following his historic maiden win at the Argentina Grand Prix that initial discussions had left him "sad".

Following last week's French GP, Espargaro admitted he "didn't know" what was going on at Aprilia in regards to a new deal – though it was always thought both parties would come to terms, given Espargaro is currently just four points off the championship lead after scoring a win and three other podiums.

Having been locked in negotiations since March's Indonesian GP, it is understood the main sticking point has been money and the policy many manufacturers are taking in trying to reduce big-money salaries in the wake of the COVID crisis.

But Aprilia has agreed a new two-year deal with Espargaro worth around two million euros per year through to the end of the 2024 campaign.

Despite a tough start to the 2022 season as he embarks on his first full-time campaign with Aprilia, Vinales will remain with the marque for next season.

"Maybe it's not a big news for you that I'm happy that Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales will continue with Aprilia racing or the next two years," CEO Massimo Rivola said.

"You know that the 'Captain' has been a part of our history for a long time.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I don't have any doubt that he brought us where we are now and he will keep pushing with the enthusiasm he brings to the team.

"I'm very happy to continue with Maverick. I trust in his talent and I'm sure he will show to everybody what his potential is."

The nine-time MotoGP race winner joined Aprilia from last year's Aragon GP after an acrimonious split with Yamaha.

Vinales currently sits 13th in the standings on 33 points having scored a best result of seventh in Argentina.

Espargaro's signing is a key move in a hectic rider market for 2023, which has only been thrown into further chaos by Suzuki's decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 campaign.

It is likely 2020 world champion Joan Mir will end up at Honda replacing Pol Espargaro, while Alex Rins has confirmed discussions have been had with Yamaha and KTM.

Aprilia is also open to discussions with independent teams for 2023 over fielding two satellite bikes, with Moto3 title-winning squad Leopard Racing expressing interest in taking over Suzuki's grid slots next year and partnering with the Italian manufacturer.

shares
comments
Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP
Previous article

Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP
Next article

Espargaro "happy" to leave MotoGP if new Aprilia offer didn't come

Espargaro "happy" to leave MotoGP if new Aprilia offer didn't come
Load comments
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Aprilia to partner with RNF to field satellite MotoGP bikes in 2023
MotoGP

Aprilia to partner with RNF to field satellite MotoGP bikes in 2023

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022
MotoGP

Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022

Latest news

Italian MotoGP: Nakagami sets the pace for Honda in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

Italian MotoGP: Nakagami sets the pace for Honda in FP1

Aprilia to partner with RNF to field satellite MotoGP bikes in 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia to partner with RNF to field satellite MotoGP bikes in 2023

2022 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Pramac unveils new MotoGP livery for rest of 2022 season
MotoGP MotoGP

Pramac unveils new MotoGP livery for rest of 2022 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.