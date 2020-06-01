MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia sets dates for testing return at Misano

shares
comments
Aprilia sets dates for testing return at Misano
By:
Jun 1, 2020, 11:09 AM

The Aprilia MotoGP squad will resume testing for the first time since the coronavirus-induced shutdown took hold at Misano next weekend.

With COVID-19-related lockdown restrictions beginning to ease across Europe, race tracks have begun opening their doors to track days and private testing.

Last week, KTM brought its MotoGP bikes to Austrian Grand Prix venue the Red Bull Ring for a two-day private test with Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa – marking the first on-track action for MotoGP since February’s Qatar test. 

Aprilia will be the next MotoGP squad to return to the track, as it gets set for a two-day private test at San Marino Grand Prix venue Misano with test rider Bradley Smith on June 10-11.

The Italian manufacturer will also be in action again at the end of the month, with test rider Smith and full-time rider Aleix Espargaro in attendance.

Motorsport.com understands that this will be as part of the first group MotoGP test since February, as Ducati has rented out Misano and other manufacturers are expected to join on June 23-24.

Only Aprilia and KTM will be able to field their race riders during these private tests owing to the concession rules both brands currently operate under.

An official test is expected to be confirmed for the Wednesday prior to the planned opening round of the season at Jerez on July 19.

On Monday MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports confirmed the 2020 season will be European-based until mid-November in order to run as many races as possible, with overseas events only taking place after that point should it be safe to do so.

This coincided with the news that the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi is cancelled for 2020, along with the Qatar, Dutch, German, Finnish, British and Australian GPs.

Related video

Next article
MotoGP announces Japanese GP cancellation

Previous article

MotoGP announces Japanese GP cancellation
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Bradley Smith , Aleix Espargaro
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy move to Ganassi

3
MotoGP

Why Miller's Ducati move represents change of guard in MotoGP

4
Formula 1

UK government expected to relax quarantine rules for F1

5
Formula 1

Who could replace Ricciardo at Renault?

1h

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Aprilia sets dates for testing return at Misano
MGP

Aprilia sets dates for testing return at Misano

MotoGP announces Japanese GP cancellation
MGP

MotoGP announces Japanese GP cancellation

KTM insists engine freeze won't slow its progress
MGP

KTM insists engine freeze won't slow its progress

Why Miller's Ducati move represents change of guard in MotoGP
MGP

Why Miller's Ducati move represents change of guard in MotoGP

Silverstone, Phillip Island MotoGP rounds called off
MGP

Silverstone, Phillip Island MotoGP rounds called off

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.