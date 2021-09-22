Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day of mid-season MotoGP Misano test

Wednesday’s running at Misano was notable for the first outings on a MotoGP bike for Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner on the Tech3 KTMs they will race in 2022.

The current Moto2 championship leaders and teammates took over from Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci at Tech3 and completed 31 laps between them.

Fernandez was 0.726 seconds quicker than Gardner in 22nd and 25th, with the latter suffering a crash towards the end of the morning session.

Espargaro led the standings at the end of the morning session with a 1m31.599s as he continued to evaluate various developments on the RS-GP.

The four-hour afternoon session began with championship leader Fabio Quartararo topping the first hour with a 1m32.003s, the Yamaha rider trying the 2022 prototype M1 as well as various settings on his current machine.

Espargaro returned to the top of the standings in the second hour of the afternoon with a 1m31.743s, which he improved later to a 1m31.584s.

This lap time would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag as most of the field packed up early.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia didn’t set any times in the afternoon session but remained second overall with a 1m31.664s as he tried, amongst other things, a new fairing on his factory Ducati.

Joan Mir – who crashed in the afternoon session - completed the top three on his Suzuki as he tested the 2022 engine and chassis, as well as other 2021 items, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and the other factory team Ducati of Jack Miller rounding out the top five.

Honda’s Pol Espargaro suffered a late technical issue in the afternoon session but was sixth overall, as he and teammate Marc Marquez put more miles on the radical 2022 RC213V prototype.

Quartararo was seventh in the end ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, while ninth-placed Miguel Oliveira ended the test in buoyant fashion as he believes KTM has figured out what was causing its lack of pace in recent races.

Marquez completed the top 10 on the Honda, while 18th-placed Andrea Dovizioso discovered exactly where he needs to improve his riding style on the Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Misano podium star Enea Bastianini (Avintia Ducati) suffered another crash during the test in the morning session and didn’t ride again in the afternoon.

Misano MotoGP test results - Afternoon session

Pos Rider Bike Time Gap Laps 1 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1:31.584 37 2 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1:31.735 0.151 23 3 Joan Mir Suzuki 1:31.873 0.289 33 4 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1:31.974 0.390 33 5 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 1:32.035 0.451 52 6 Pol Espargaro Honda 1:32.105 0.521 37 7 Marc Marquez Honda 1:32.151 0.567 36 8 Jack Miller Ducati 1:32.166 0.582 26 9 Luca Marini Ducati 1:32.201 0.617 28 10 Brad Binder KTM 1:32.202 0.618 44 11 Alex Marquez Honda 1:32.259 0.675 44 12 Michele Pirro Ducati 1:32.331 0.747 29 13 Alex Rins Suzuki 1:32.352 0.768 32 14 Jorge Martin Ducati 1:32.624 1.040 12 15 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1:32.898 1.314 24 16 Dani Pedrosa KTM 1:32.959 1.375 31 17 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1:32.978 1.394 28 18 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1:33.027 1.443 32 19 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1:33.656 2.072 12 20 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1:34.043 2.459 38 21 Raul Fernandez KTM 1:34.360 2.776 17 22 Remy Gardner KTM 1:35.086 3.502 14

Misano MotoGP test results - Morning session

Pos Rider Bike Time Gap Laps 1 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1:31.599 45 2 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1:31.664 0.065 39 3 Joan Mir Suzuki 1:31.707 0.108 35 4 Jack Miller Ducati 1:31.798 0.199 55 5 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1:31.887 0.288 44 6 Pol Espargaro Honda 1:31.926 0.327 52 7 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1:31.959 0.360 44 8 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 1:32.002 0.403 57 9 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1:32.136 0.537 47 10 Luca Marini Ducati 1:32.156 0.557 34 11 Brad Binder KTM 1:32.175 0.576 39 12 Marc Marquez Honda 1:32.246 0.647 33 13 Alex Marquez Honda 1:32.278 0.679 46 14 Alex Rins Suzuki 1:32.371 0.772 45 15 Jorge Martin Ducati 1:32.412 0.813 22 16 Michele Pirro Ducati 1:32.491 0.892 32 17 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1:32.635 1.036 10 18 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1:32.830 1.231 47 19 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1:32.842 1.243 30 20 Enea Bastianini Ducati 1:32.975 1.376 10 21 Dani Pedrosa KTM 1:33.373 1.774 22 22 Raul Fernandez KTM 1:33.988 2.389 34 23 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 1:34.141 2.542 33 24 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1:34.367 2.768 22 25 Remy Gardner KTM 1:34.641 3.042 33