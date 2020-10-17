MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

What time does the Aragon MotoGP start today?

The Aragon GP will get underway at 3pm local time. The race time has been pushed back by an hour following complaints from riders about the cold weather at the Spanish venue.

The race distance is set at 23 laps.

Date : Su n day, 18th October, 2020

Start time : 3:00 p m CEST / 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Aragon MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Aragon MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 7pm)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Weather forecast for Aragon MotoGP

The current forecast suggests a dry Aragon GP, with the temperature at Alcaniz expected to be around 19C for the race start at 3pm local time.

Starting grid for Aragon MotoGP (top 12)