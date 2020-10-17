MotoGP
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?
By:

This weekend MotoGP travels to Spain for the Aragon Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

What time does the Aragon MotoGP start today?

The Aragon GP will get underway at 3pm local time. The race time has been pushed back by an hour following complaints from riders about the cold weather at the Spanish venue.

The race distance is set at 23 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, 18th October, 2020 
  • Start time: 3:00pm CEST / 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Aragon MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Aragon MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 7pm)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Weather forecast for Aragon MotoGP

The current forecast suggests a dry Aragon GP, with the temperature at Alcaniz expected to be around 19C for the race start at 3pm local time.

Starting grid for Aragon MotoGP (top 12)

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'47.076
2 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'47.122 0.046
3 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'47.305 0.229
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'47.317 0.241
5 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'47.413 0.337
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'47.679 0.603
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'47.759 0.683
8 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'47.924 0.848
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'47.988 0.912
10 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'48.035 0.959
11 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'48.189 1.113
12 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'48.202 1.126
View full results
Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury

