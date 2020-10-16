MotoGP
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales dominates FP2 as Ducati struggles

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales dominates FP2 as Ducati struggles
By:

Maverick Vinales once again led a Yamaha 1-2-3 after topping second practice for the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, while no Ducati made it into provisional Q2 spots.

The warmer track temperatures compared to the morning session meant lap times were almost instantly at FP1 level, with the Yamaha trio of Vinales, Franco Morbidelli and his Petronas teammate Fabio Quartararo trading top spot.

Vinales set the early pace with a 1m50.688s, before Morbidelli bested him with a 1m49.953s and Quartararo responded with a 1m49.754s.

After the next salvo of laps, Morbidelli assumed control with a 1m49.162s, before dipping into the 1m48s for the first time with a 1m48.992s 10 minutes into the session.

Morbidelli’s lap went unchallenged for the next eight minutes, when Suzuki’s Joan Mir put in an encouraging 1m48.891s.

Tyre warm-up has been an issue for Suzuki this season, particularly in qualifying, but Mir’s lap and his following 1m48.688s were set at the start of a stint on brand new soft rubber.

With just over 10 minutes to go, Quartararo returned to the top of the order with a 1m48.406s, before improving to a 1m48.210s to go almost half a second clear of the field.

A flurry of personal best laps started to come in when the session entered its final five minutes as the colder conditions expected for FP3 will make progressing into Q2 much harder.

But only Vinales on the factory Yamaha put Quartararo under threat, with the Spaniard monstering the field with a 1m47.771s – a lap some three tenths quicker than the FP2 best from one year ago when track temperatures were around 14 degrees warmer.

Vinales went unchallenged through to the chequered flag, with Quartararo reducing his factory team counterpart’s advantage to 0.249 seconds with his final effort of 1m48.020s.

Morbidelli completed the top three on the 2019 M1, with Mir to the top Suzuki in fourth ahead of top Honda man Cal Crutchlow on the LCR RC213V.

Aleix Espargaro got his Aprilia up to sixth ahead of his KTM-mounted brother Pol, while Alex Marquez leaped up to eighth late on his factory Honda late on.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) and Alex Rins on the sister Suzuki completed the top 10, with Johann Zarco 11th on the Avintia Ducati after a late crash at Turn 2.

He headed teammate Tito Rabat, the leading GP20 Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso, Pramac’s Jack Miller and Le Mans winner Danilo Petrucci, while Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac) was 19th.

Brad Binder completed the field in 21st on the KTM having crashed at Turn 14 15 minutes into the session. Stefan Bradl took a tumble at Turn 12.

Saturday’s FP3 sessions for all three classes have been delayed by half an hour to allow for safer track temperatures, after MotoGP FP1 was postponed by 35 minutes this morning.  

FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'47.771
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'48.020 0.249
3 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'48.218 0.447
4 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'48.501 0.730
5 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'48.598 0.827
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'48.670 0.899
7 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'48.746 0.975
8 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'48.823 1.052
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'48.824 1.053
10 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'48.839 1.068
11 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'48.906 1.135
12 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'49.003 1.232
13 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'49.015 1.244
14 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'49.026 1.255
15 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'49.107 1.336
16 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'49.165 1.394
17 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'49.208 1.437
18 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'49.258 1.487
19 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'49.488 1.717
20 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'50.091 2.320
21 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'50.244 2.473
View full results
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

