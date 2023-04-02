Subscribe
Previous / Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash Next / Argentinian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Argentina MotoGP field down to 17 riders as Mir withdraws

The factory Honda squad will be absent from Sunday’s MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix as Joan Mir has elected to withdraw following a crash in sprint race.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Argentina MotoGP field down to 17 riders as Mir withdraws
Listen to this article

The 2020 world champion was forced into a recovery ride in Saturday's 12-lap sprint after struggling to 18th and last on the depleted grid in qualifying.

On the opening lap, Mir crashed heavily going through Turn 7 and had to be taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

Initial scans revealed no serious injuries, but he was taken to hospital in Santiago del Estero for further checks on his right ankle.

Though no major damage to his ankle was detected, Mir - together with Honda – have decided to withdraw from the remainder of the Argentina weekend in order for him to be fit for the Americas GP on 14-16 April.

It means no factory Honda team rider will be present on a MotoGP grid for the second time in two seasons, having gone unrepresented at the 2021 Valencia GP.

A brief statement from Honda read: "The Repsol Honda Team and Joan Mir have together decided to sit out the remainder of the Argentina Grand Prix weekend to allow the #36 to rest and recover.

"He will return home to Europe to continue his recovery to be fully prepared for the Grand Prix of the Americas, 14-16 April.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"No major injuries were detected in the tests done at the circuit and in Santiago del Estero hospital, but the Repsol Honda Team rider reported significant discomfort and pain after the heavy impact associated with the fall."

With just 17 riders starting Sunday's grand prix at Rio Hondo, it will mark the smallest grid for a race since the 2011 season.

That year, there were two events in which only 15 riders started, while in Australia that number shrank to 14.

The factory Honda squad was already down a rider coming into the Argentina GP, after Marc Marquez was forced to the sidelines by a hand fracture he suffered in a controversial crash with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese GP.

Read Also:

With Mir's absence, five full-time riders will now miss this year's Argentina GP, with injuries also forcing Pol Espargaro, Oliveira and Enea Bastianini out pre-weekend.

Gresini's Alex Marquez will start on pole for this afternoon's Argentina GP, while sprint winner Brad Binder will once again have to fight through from 15th.

shares
comments

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

Argentinian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of Suzuki’ - Rins

Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of Suzuki’ - Rins

MotoGP

Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of Suzuki’ - Rins Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of Suzuki’ - Rins

Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints

Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints

MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Joan Mir More from
Joan Mir
Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez

Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez

MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Honda appeals Marc Marquez MotoGP penalty change

Honda appeals Marc Marquez MotoGP penalty change

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Honda appeals Marc Marquez MotoGP penalty change Honda appeals Marc Marquez MotoGP penalty change

Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP

Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

F1 stewards want review of standing restart procedures after Australian GP near-miss

F1 stewards want review of standing restart procedures after Australian GP near-miss

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 stewards want review of standing restart procedures after Australian GP near-miss F1 stewards want review of standing restart procedures after Australian GP near-miss

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh" Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.