Argentina MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

As part of a revised scheduled prompted by freight delays, qualifying has been pushed back to Saturday evening to accommodate two practice sessions.

The combined order from FP1 and FP2 will be used to determine which riders will automatically progress in to Q2.

What time does qualifying for the Argentina MotoGP start?

The qualifying for the Argentina Grand Prix will begin at 17:05pm local time (-3 GMT) at Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo.

Date : Saturday, April 2, 2022

Start time : 17:05 local time / 20:05 GMT / 21:05 BST / 22:05 CEST / 22:05 SAST / 23:05 EAT / 16:05 ET / 13:05 PT / 06:05 AEST (Sunday) / 05:05 JST (Sunday) / 01:35 IST (Sunday)

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT/AEST JST IST FP1 15:35 16:35 17:35 11:35 09:35 02:35¹ 00:35¹ 21:05 FP2 18:40 19:40 20:40 14:40 11:40 04:40¹ 03:40¹ 00:10¹ Qualifying 20:05 21:05 22:05 16:05 13:05 06:05¹ 05:05¹ 01:35¹ Warm up 13:40 14:40 15:40 09:40 06:40 23:40 22:40 19:10 Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

How can I watch Argentina MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+