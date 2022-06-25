Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / “Intense pain” forces Espargaro withdrawal from MotoGP Dutch GP Next / Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record
MotoGP / Dutch GP Practice report

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro edged Fabio Quartararo to top spot by 0.041s seconds in third practice for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix despite a late crash.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt
Listen to this article

The damp and rainy conditions of Friday had given way for the start of the first fully dry session of the Assen weekend in FP3.

It would take just nine minutes for Francesco Bagnaia’s best lap from the drying FP2 session on Friday to be toppled, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales making the move.

Last year’s Assen poleman went fastest of all with a 1m32.960s, which he would improve around six minutes late to a 1m32.911s to lead his former Yamaha teammate Fabio Quartararo.

Teammate Espargaro slotted into the top three and will be one of the most relieved riders on Saturday morning, after a technical infringement in FP2 led to all of his slick tyre laps being cancelled and demoting him to last on the combined timesheets and threatened his Q2 hopes.

He would take over from Vinales with just under 12 minutes of the 45-minute session remaining with a 1m32.518s on a fresh soft rear slick.

Espargaro would go on to improve to a 1m32.164s a few moments later, but would be denied any further gains when he crashed going through Turn 3 at the end of the session.

Championship leader Quartararo cemented second with a 1m32.166s to shadow Espargaro by 0.002s, though this lap was cancelled after the chequered flag.

However, an earlier 1m32.205s still kept him second as Vinales initially rounded out the top three.

But he too had his best lap cancelled, which dropped him to seventh.

Alex Rins made late gains to fourth to bag himself a place in Q2 in qualifying, though his Suzuki teammate Joan Mir – who had a fairing come loose at the start of FP3 – missed the cut in 11th by 0.084s.

LCR Honda’s Takaak Nakagami leaped up to fifth with his final lap to head VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi and Friday pacesetter Bagnaia on the factory team Ducati – Vinales’ lap cancellation promoted Rins down to Bagnaia up a spot.

Pramac duo Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, who crashed at Turn 7 late on, slotted in behind Bagnaia, with Jack Miller on the sister factory team GP22.

There were also crashes for Gresini duo Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio, as well as Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli – all three riders dropping into Q1 as a result.

Morbidelli has also been handed a long lap penalty to be served in Sunday’s race for blocking two riders in FP2 on Friday.

No KTM riders made it directly into Q2 in FP3, with Brad Binder the leading RC16 in 14th ahead of teammate Miguel Oliveira.

Ahead of FP3, Honda announced Pol Espargaro had withdrawn from the rest of the weekend due to injuries he sustained in Germany. Teammate Stefan Bradl was 22nd at the end of FP3 on the sole remaining factory team Honda.

Qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP Dutch GP gets underway at 2:10pm local time.

Assen MotoGP - FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'32.164
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'32.205 0.041
3 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'32.320 0.156
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.355 0.191
5 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'32.382 0.218
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'32.440 0.276
7 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.487 0.323
8 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'32.592 0.428
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'32.726 0.562
10 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'32.878 0.714
11 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'32.962 0.798
12 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'32.999 0.835
13 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'33.036 0.872
14 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'33.128 0.964
15 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'33.148 0.984
16 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'33.177 1.013
17 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'33.261 1.097
18 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'33.281 1.117
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'33.346 1.182
20 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'33.605 1.441
21 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'33.639 1.475
22 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'34.180 2.016
23 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'34.623 2.459
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'34.957 2.793
Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda
View full results
shares
comments
“Intense pain” forces Espargaro withdrawal from MotoGP Dutch GP
Previous article

“Intense pain” forces Espargaro withdrawal from MotoGP Dutch GP
Next article

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying Dutch GP
MotoGP

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.