Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Pol Espargaro: Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding Honda

By:

Pol Espargaro says Friday practice for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix was the “first time I enjoyed being fast in every lap” with the Honda in 2021.

Pol Espargaro: Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding Honda

Espargaro has had a difficult maiden season on the Honda in 2021, not helped by having just five days of pre-season testing before the campaign go underway to try to adapt to the bike from the KTM he rode from 2017-2020.

All Honda riders have been battling with a lack of rear grip on the 2021 RC213V, which in turn has also caused problems for them on corner-entry at most tracks this year.

One area Espargaro has also suffered has been with edge grip through long fast corners, which are a common at the quick 2.82-mile Assen track. However, Espargaro had one of his best days on the Honda all season after ending Friday second overall and just 0.111 seconds off Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales in first.

Espargaro credits his upturn in form on the grippy new asphalt at Assen and a set-up change to the bike made at the Barcelona test – though concedes Honda still needs to work to truly solve his edge grip issue.

“Saying solved is so much,” Espargaro said when if he thought his edge grip issue was gone. “I think we need bigger changes on the bike. Maybe the new chassis that Marc [Marquez] was using will improve it much more.

“I think also for sure the Barcelona change changed the edge grip a little bit, something that I was looking for. And even if it’s long corners [at Assen], the asphalt is new and the grip is better.

Read Also:

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“This helps me a lot on the edge grip that I’m always asking for to ride the bike as I need. It was important also after Barcelona to go to Sachsenring but also to go to a place like Holland because it’s more similar to Barcelona.

“So, it was good to reconfirm that what we tried in Barcelona works and today in the morning I was flying. I was enjoying riding the bike, I think it’s the first time I enjoyed being fast in every lap and with a good pace.

“When I was pushing I was getting it, so that was a good feeling.”

Read Also:

Espargaro said after finishing 10th in Germany, while Marquez won,  that he would copy his team-mate’s set-up going forward to understand better where he is losing out in comparison.

That remained the plan for Friday at Assen, but Espargaro began with his Germany bike and carried on with it in FP2 as he felt good.

His intention was also to try the new chassis Honda brought to Assen – which Marquez heaped praise on – but rain in FP2 meant he couldn’t do any running on it.

shares
comments

Related video

SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation

Previous article

SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

4 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident

4 h
3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

4
IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

2 h
5
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Best Formula 1 technical images from Friday

2 h
Latest news
Pol Espargaro: Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding Honda
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro: Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding Honda

1 h
SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation
MotoGP

SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation

2 h
Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP
MotoGP

Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP

4 h
Marquez “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed

5 h
Quartararo admits he was "too careful" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo admits he was "too careful" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2

6 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes at Assen 00:40
MotoGP
5 h

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes at Assen

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for the VR46 team 00:59
MotoGP
10 h

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for the VR46 team

MotoGP: VR46 signs three year MotoGP deal with Ducati 00:32
MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

MotoGP: VR46 signs three year MotoGP deal with Ducati

MotoGP: Mir on Suzuki's rivals 00:31
MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

MotoGP: Mir on Suzuki's rivals

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Assen 01:43
MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Assen

More from
Lewis Duncan
SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation
MotoGP

SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation

Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP Dutch GP
MotoGP

Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Styrian GP: Best Formula 1 technical images from Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Best Formula 1 technical images from Friday

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Pol Espargaro: Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding Honda
MotoGP MotoGP

Pol Espargaro: Assen MotoGP Friday “first time I enjoyed” riding Honda

SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT MotoGP rider Morbidelli has successful knee operation

Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP

Marquez “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.