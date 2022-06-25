Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt Next / Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP / Dutch GP Qualifying report

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia smashed the Assen lap record to claim pole for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, as Fabio Quartararo’s pole chance was lost to a last-lap mistake.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

With the threat of rain looming over the Assen circuit when the pole shootout got underway, the lap record was immediately beaten by Pramac’s Jorge Martin before Bagnaia streaked clear in the closing stages to claim back-to-back pole positions.

Martin’s early benchmark of 1m31.708s on his first lap put him underneath Maverick Vinales’ lap record from last year, with Quartararo 0.010s adrift in second.

Quartararo’s second lap was scuppered when he ran off into the gravel at Turn 1, while nobody else put Martin’s effort under threat.

With just under five minutes remaining, however, Bagnaia began to light up the timing screens on the first lap of his second run on a fresh soft rear tyre.

The factory Ducati rider hooked the tour together to produce a 1m31.504s to go fastest of all.

Quartararo made an improvement to a 1m31.620s on his penultimate lap to move back into second having been demoted to third by Bagnaia’s lap.

But he had to abort his final lap when he almost crashed at the Turn 5 hairpin, resigning him to second on the grid, missing out on pole by 0.116s to Bagnaia.

Martin suffered a crash at Turn 5 in the latter stages of Q2 but held onto a place on the front row in third, with VR46 Ducati rookie Marco Bezzecchi also dipping underneath the lap record to go fourth.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was unable to improve on fifth late on when Ducati’s Jack Miller crashed at Turn 5, with the latter slotting into sixth despite his spill.

However, Miller is likely facing a penalty after Maverick Vinales almost ran into him on the back straight between Turn 5 and Turn 6 on the Aprilia rider’s last lap as Miller toured on the racing line.

Johann Zarco heads row three on the second of the Pramac Ducatis in seventh ahead of Q1 graduate Miguel Oliveira on the factory team KTM.

Alex Rins was ninth on his Suzuki ahead of Q1 pacesetter Brad Binder on the sister factory team KTM, with Vinales 11th after his scare with Miller and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami the only Honda inside the top 12 in 12th.

VR46’s Luca Marini couldn’t continue his Q2 run stretching back to Mugello as he missed out on progressing to the pole shootout session by 0.237s on his Ducati.

He heads Joan Mir, after the Suzuki rider’s Q1 was hindered by a tipoff at the Turn 5 hairpin in the latter stages of the session.

Fabio Di Giannantonio shadowed the 2020 world champion in 15th as his Gresini Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini had to complete Q1 on his spare bike after his first GP21 broke down as he exited pitlane for his first run.

Andrea Dovizioso was the best of the three Yamahas who failed to join Quartararo in Q2, the RNF Racing rider 17th from the sole Repsol Honda of Stefan Bradl after teammate Pol Espargaro pulled out of the Dutch GP weekend on Saturday morning due to injury.

Remy Gardner will start 19th on his Tech 3 KTM ahead of factory Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli and LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez.

Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori, Tech 3’s Raul Fernandez and RNF rookie Darryn Binder completed the field.

The 2022 MotoGP Dutch GP will get underway at 2pm local time on Sunday 26 June.

Dutch GP - Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.504
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.620 0.116
3 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.708 0.204
4 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'31.796 0.292
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.868 0.364
6 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'32.124 0.620
7 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'32.175 0.671
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'32.272 0.768
9 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'32.307 0.803
10 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'32.367 0.863
11 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.424 0.920
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.967 1.463
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'32.485
2 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'32.550 0.065
3 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'32.787 0.302
4 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'32.898 0.413
5 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'32.912 0.427
6 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'33.005 0.520
7 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'33.009 0.524
8 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'33.029 0.544
9 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'33.093 0.608
10 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'33.096 0.611
11 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'33.113 0.628
12 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'33.467 0.982
13 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'33.652 1.167
14 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'33.998 1.513
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt
Previous article

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt
Next article

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying Dutch GP
MotoGP

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.