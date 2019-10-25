MotoGP
MotoGP / Australian GP / Practice report

Australia MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, Quartararo crashes

shares
comments
Australia MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, Quartararo crashes
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 12:47 AM

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales set the pace in a wet opening practice session for MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, as Fabio Quartararo suffered a major crash.

Vinales was the only rider to break the 1m39s barrier during the 45-minute session on Friday morning, ending up 0.147s clear of nearest rival Jack Miller on the Pramac Ducati.

Quartararo meanwhile had to be taken to the medical centre after being stretchered away from the scene of his crash, the Siberia left-hander, the Petronas Yamaha rookie having suffered a highside in the tricky conditions.

Miller, Vinales and Marc Marquez all took turns at the head of the timing sheets in the opening half of the session, with Honda man Marquez moving to the fore with a 1m39.719s and then a 1m39.398s some laps later.

But Vinales soon surpassed that with a 1m39.338s, and after a series of improvements he ended up on a 1m38.957s just as the rain began to intensify.

That meant the Spaniard would stay on top for the remainder of the session, although Miller was able to improve to a 1m39.104s to jump ahead of Marquez for second.

Behind the lead trio, Valentino Rossi, who is set to make his 400th grand prix start at Phillip Island, was fourth-fastest on the second works Yamaha, 0.928s off the pace.

Danilo Petrucci was best of the factory Ducatis in fifth ahead of lead Petronas rider Franco Morbidelli, with Quartararo ending up seventh after his tumble.

KTM pair Pol Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira were next up, followed by Andrea Dovizioso, who rounded out the top 10 on his Ducati.

In his first session aboard a Honda, Johannn Zarco was 13th-quickest and a little over two seconds slower than Vinales, putting him one place ahead of LCR teammate Cal Crutchlow and just behind the lead Suzuki of Alex Rins.

Jorge Lorenzo was again the slowest of the Honda runners in 18th, three seconds off the pace.

Aprilia had a strangely low-key session as both of its riders completed only 13 laps - the least of anybody - and filled out the last two positions, Andrea Iannone in 21st leading Aleix Espargaro in 22nd.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 01'38.957
2 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 01'39.104 00.147
3 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 01'39.342 00.385
4 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 01'39.885 00.928
5 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 01'39.910 00.953
6 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 01'40.320 01.363
7 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 01'40.575 01.618
8 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 01'40.587 01.630
9 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 01'40.675 01.718
10 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 01'40.690 01.733
11 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham
Ducati 01'40.799 01.842
12 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 01'40.860 01.903
13 5 France Johann Zarco
Honda 01'41.052 02.095
14 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 01'41.073 02.116
15 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 01'41.118 02.161
16 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 01'41.180 02.223
17 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
KTM 01'41.371 02.414
18 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo
Honda 01'41.958 03.001
19 82 Finland Mika Kallio
KTM 01'42.306 03.349
20 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 01'43.547 04.590
21 29 Italy Andrea Iannone
Aprilia 01'43.779 04.822
22 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 01'44.148 05.191
View full results
Rossi fears 2021 rider market will move "too soon"

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Jamie Klein

Latest results Standings

