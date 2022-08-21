Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023 Next / Austrian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP / Austrian GP Race report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight win

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia held onto a third successive victory in 2022 at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix as Fabio Quartararo took a damage-limiting second at the Red Bull Ring.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight win
Listen to this article

Having been 91 points down on Quartararo in the championship after a fourth DNF of the season in Germany, victories at Assen, Silverstone and now Red Bull Ring have put Bagnaia just 44 points behind in the standings.

Leading from start to finish, Bagnaia becomes the first Ducati rider since Casey Stoner in 2008 to win three successive grands prix.

Bagnaia snatched the holeshot off the line from second on the grid as poleman Enea Bastianini slotted into second on his Gresini Ducati ahead of the second factory team Desmosedici of Jack Miller.

Miller would come through on Bastianini into Turn 3 on the fourth lap of 28, with Jorge Martin on the Pramac Ducati in fourth engaging with the Gresini rider through Turns 5 and 7.

Both vying for Miller’s seat at the factory team, Bastianini held firm into Turn 1 at the start of the fifth lap but would lose out again at the final corner.

Bastianini’s race came off the rails at this point as he struggled to stop his 2021-spec Ducati into Turn 3, which forced the trailing Joahnn Zarco on the Pramac Ducati to check up.

A second braking issue into Turn 4 forced Bastianini off into the gravel before he pulled into pitlane on lap six with suspected damage to his front wheel rim.

The battling between Martin and Bastianini put 1.3s between third place and Miller in second, who was shadowing Bagnaia by around four tenths at the start of lap six.

Miller launched a raid on the lead into Turn 9 on the following tour, but ran slightly wide and allowed Bagnaia to come back through into the lead.

A surge in pace put Martin onto the back of the leading duo come lap 11, but on lap 17 he would run off at the Turn 2 chicane.

Between laps 11 and his moment on lap 17, championship leader Fabio Quartararo had closed in having remained in sixth at the start and initially lost touch with the leading Ducati quartet.

When Martin ran off at the chicane, Quartararo drew alongside when he re-joined and took third away from the Pramac rider into Turn 3.

Then at Turn 4 Martin raised his arm as if to signal he had an issue, though he carried on – albeit dropping out of touch of the podium battle.

At the front, Bagnaia extended his lead over Miller to eight tenths and extended that to over a second in the latter stages as Quartararo ate into Miller’s lead over the Yamaha rider.

Martin rallied in the closing laps of the race and was right on the back of Quartararo at the start of lap 25 when the reigning world champion took second with a stunning pass at the chicane.

Quartararo threw his Yamaha to the outside of Miller in the first part of the chicane, which gave him the inside line for the second part.

The Yamaha rider resisted retaliation into Turn 3 as Martin failed to find a way through on Miller.

Martin’s opportunity would come into Turn 1 on the final lap, but he crashed as he went up the inside of Miller battling for third.

Quartararo, meanwhile, ripped half-a-second out of Bagnaia’s lead, but could do nothing to overhaul the Ducati rider as the pair crossed the finish line split by 0.492s.

Miller was left in a comfortable third following Martin’s crash, the Pramac rider remounting to finish 10th.

Luca Marini charged through from 13th on the grid to fourth on his VR46 Ducati for his best MotoGP result ahead of Zarco, with Aleix Espargaro recovering to sixth after a bad start on his Aprilia caused by a failure to engage his front holeshot device.

Espargaro is now 32 points behind Quartararo following the Yamaha rider’s run to second at the Red Bull Ring.

Last year’s Austrian GP winner Brad Binder was seventh on his KTM ahead of Suzuki’s Alex Rins, with Marco Bezzecchi ninth on the second VR46 bike.

Behind Martin was Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio, with Miguel Oliveira (KTM), Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez and the RNF Yamaha of Andrea Dovizioso completed the top 15.

Both factory Honda team riders Pol Espargaro and Stefan Bradl missed out on points in 16th and 17th, with Tech 3’s Raul Fernandez, Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Remy Gardner on the sister Tech 3 KTM the last of the classified runners down to 20th.

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli was a late crasher at Turn 2, with Darryn Binder (RNF), Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) and Suzuki’s Joan Mir also falling out of the race.

Mir was taken to the medical centre for checks, where initial scans have revealed a fracture in his right ankle.

Austrian GP - Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 0.492
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 2.163
4 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 8.348
5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 8.821
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 11.287
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 11.642
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 11.780
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 16.987
10 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 17.144
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 17.471
12 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 18.035
13 Spain Maverick Viales
Aprilia 20.012
14 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 26.880
15 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 29.744
16 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 30.994
17 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 37.960
18 Spain Ral Fernndez
KTM 42.082
19 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 46.666
20 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1 Lap
21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha
22 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha
23 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda
24 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati
25 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki
View full results
shares
comments
Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023
Previous article

Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023
Next article

Austrian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Austrian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Kerb strike broke Bastianini’s front wheel in Austria MotoGP race Austrian GP
MotoGP

Kerb strike broke Bastianini’s front wheel in Austria MotoGP race

Miller: Matching Stoner MotoGP record “shows how good” Bagnaia is Austrian GP
MotoGP

Miller: Matching Stoner MotoGP record “shows how good” Bagnaia is

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Latest news

Kerb strike broke Bastianini’s front wheel in Austria MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Kerb strike broke Bastianini’s front wheel in Austria MotoGP race

Enea Bastianini says his MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix was ended early when a kerb strike broke his Gresini Ducati's front wheel rim.

Miller: Matching Stoner MotoGP record “shows how good” Bagnaia is
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: Matching Stoner MotoGP record “shows how good” Bagnaia is

Jack Miller says Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia becoming the marque’s first rider to win three successive MotoGP races “shows how good he’s riding”.

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his ‘safe’ front tyre decision in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix made his charge to victory “one of the hardest of the year”.

Quartararo ‘on qualifying mode’ in MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘on qualifying mode’ in MotoGP Austrian GP

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says he was ‘on qualifying mode’ in every lap of Sunday’s MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix to fight for the podium at the Red Bull Ring.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.