MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Warm Up in
17 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Austrian GP / Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 1:03 PM

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales turned around his fortunes after a tough Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix to take MotoGP pole by 0.068 seconds from Jack Miller.

Vinales admitted after Friday he was “lost” with the set-up of his YZR-M1 as the grip issues which blighted his Czech GP had carried over.

But the Spaniard was on fine form on Saturday, getting straight into Q2 in FP3 and snatching his first pole since Phillip Island last year.

Vinales set the early pace in Q2 with a 1m23.892s, engaging in a tussle for top sport with Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

The championship leader edged ahead with a 1m23.787s, whith Vinales striking back with a 1m23.716s.

However, this effort was cancelled for a track limits violation, dropping him to third and elevating Quartararo back to provisional pole.

Vinales brushed this off and re-established himself at the top of the timesheets with a 1m23.694s with nine minutes remaining.

In the closing stages, Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso – who will leave the team at the end of 2020 – made himself a threat for pole.

Vinales was able to eke out a slight advantage with a 1m23.643s, before Dovizioso bettered this with a 1m23.656s.

One last attempt for Vinales saw him produce a 1m23.450s, which – despite Pramac’s Miller’s best efforts – was good enough for pole.

Quartararo trailed Miller by 0.019s, with Dovizioso demoted to the head of the second row ahead of KTM’s Pol Espargaro – who was left with just one bike for Q2 after a fast crash at the Rindt corner at Turn 9 in FP4.

Joan Mir completed row two on the Suzuki, with Franco Morbidelli heading row three on his Petronas Yamaha ahead of Rins on the sister Suzuki and Q1 pacesetter Johann Zarco (Avintia).

Takaaki Nakagami is top Honda runner on the grid in 10th on his LCR RC213V, with Tech 3’s Miguel Oliveira and Q1 graduate Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) rounding out the top 12.

Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci missed out on a place in Q2 by just 0.024s and was left furious at the end of the session with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, giving him the middle finger in pitlane at the end of the session and punching the wall in his Ducati garage.

Espargaro – who had a crash in FP4 - had backed off late in the session at the Rindt corner and ended up getting in Petrucci’s way. 

The Aprilia rider was 14th in the end, with Cal Crutchlow 15th on the LCR Honda ahead of Tech 3 rookie Iker Lecuona, who beat Brno race winner Brad Binder in qualifying.

The returning Michele Pirro on Francesco Bagnaia’s Pramac Ducati completed the 22-rider field.

Austrian MotoGP - Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'23.450
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'23.518 0.068
3 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'23.537 0.087
4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'23.606 0.156
5 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'23.612 0.162
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'23.673 0.223
7 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'23.719 0.269
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'23.731 0.281
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'23.828 0.378
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'23.872 0.422
11 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'23.939 0.489
12 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'23.995 0.545
View full results

Austrian MotoGP - Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'23.865
2 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'23.891 0.026
3 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'23.915 0.050
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'24.151 0.286
5 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'24.228 0.363
6 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'24.405 0.540
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'24.485 0.620
8 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'24.490 0.625
9 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'24.662 0.797
10 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'24.831 0.966
11 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'25.287 1.422
12 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'25.431 1.566
View full results
Stoner: Ducati "can't afford to lose" Dovizioso

Previous article

Stoner: Ducati "can't afford to lose" Dovizioso
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Austrian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Live: Follow Spanish GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow Spanish GP qualifying as it happens

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

BITD: Vegas to Reno final finishers
Offroad Offroad / News

BITD: Vegas to Reno final finishers

Debut of choose rule in Cup Series provided "different possibilities"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Debut of choose rule in Cup Series provided "different possibilities"

Stoner: Ducati "can't afford to lose" Dovizioso
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Stoner: Ducati "can't afford to lose" Dovizioso

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report
50m

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti stays top on Fast Friday
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti stays top on Fast Friday

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996

Latest news

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report
50m

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole

Stoner: Ducati "can't afford to lose" Dovizioso
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Stoner: Ducati "can't afford to lose" Dovizioso

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish GP qualifying as it happens

1h
2
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole

50m
3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Supercars

McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart

5
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole
MGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole

Stoner: Ducati "can't afford to lose" Dovizioso
MGP

Stoner: Ducati "can't afford to lose" Dovizioso

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021
MGP

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice
MGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Austrian GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Austrian GP?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.