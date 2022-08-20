Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP formally confirms sprint races for 2023 season Next / Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"
MotoGP / Austrian GP Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Bastianini leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in qualifying

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini snatched a maiden MotoGP pole for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, as main title rivals Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro were fifth and ninth.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

Already a three-time winner in MotoGP this year, Bastianini finally added a pole position in the premier class to his credit after beating Bagnaia by 0.024 seconds at the death of a tight qualifying.

Having come through Q1, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro set the early pace with a 1m29.255s, before Jack Miller on the factory team Ducati edged ahead with a 1m29.164s.

The pair traded top spot on their second laps, Espargaro improving to a 1m29.032s before Miller fired in a 1m28.898s.

Espargaro would find himself shuffled back to fifth after the first run, and could do no better than ninth after his 1m29.032s was cancelled for exceeding track limits.

With just over three minutes of the 15-minute Q2 session left, Bagnaia mounted a challenge on Miller’s lap with a 1m28.999s before toppling his teammate’s time with a 1m28.796s.

This looked like it would secure pole for the in-form Italian, but compatriot Bastianini snatched pole on his final lap of 1m28.772s aboard his year-old Gresini-run Ducati.

Miller completed the top three with Pramac’s Jorge Martin fourth, with the first non-Ducati rider Quartararo on the factory Yamaha in fifth – the championship leader just 0.231s from pole.

He is sandwiched between both Pramac Ducatis, with Johann Zarco sixth ahead of Maverick Vinales on the second Aprilia.

Joan Mir was eighth on the Suzuki ahead of Aleix Espargaro, with Fabio Di Giannantonio on the second Gresini GP21 coming from Q1 to qualify 10th.

Alex Rins was 11th on the second of the Suzukis, with Brad Binder only able to go 12th on his KTM.

VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini was denied a place in Q2 by just 0.036s and will line up 13th, while a crash for his teammate Marco Bezzecchi late on in Q1 at the new chicane left him down in 20th.

LCR Honda rider Alex Marquez crashed in identical fashion to Bezzecchi as he was tracking the Italian and paid dearly, the Spaniard starting last as no HRC runner was able to progress into the poles shootout session.

The top Honda was Takaaki Nakagami on the sister LCR bike in 14th ahead of factory team rider Pol Espargaro, with Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli making a late improvement to 16th.

Miguel Oliveira was a disappointing 17th on KTM’s home turf ahead of Honda’s Stefan Bradl and RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso in his penultimate qualifying session in MotoGP.

Behind Bezzecchi came Darryn Binder on the sister RNF bike from Tech 3 KTM duo Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez, with Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori lining up ahead of Alex Marquez.

The 2022 MotoGP Austrian GP will get underway at 2pm local time on Sunday.

MotoGP Austrian GP - Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'28.772
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'28.796 0.024
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'28.881 0.109
4 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'28.958 0.186
5 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'29.003 0.231
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'29.046 0.274
7 Spain Maverick Viales
Aprilia 1'29.135 0.363
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'29.255 0.483
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'29.255 0.483
10 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'29.336 0.564
11 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'29.424 0.652
12 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'29.536 0.764
View full results

MotoGP Austrian GP - Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'29.231
2 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'29.350 0.119
3 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'29.386 0.155
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'29.390 0.159
5 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'29.475 0.244
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'29.540 0.309
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'29.613 0.382
8 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'29.809 0.578
9 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'30.085 0.854
10 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'30.122 0.891
11 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'30.328 1.097
12 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'30.397 1.166
13 Spain Ral Fernndez
KTM 1'30.475 1.244
14 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'30.487 1.256
15 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'33.653 4.422
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP formally confirms sprint races for 2023 season
Previous article

MotoGP formally confirms sprint races for 2023 season
Next article

Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"

Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know
MotoGP

MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints is “bullshit” – Espargaro Austrian GP
MotoGP

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints is “bullshit” – Espargaro

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Enea Bastianini More from
Enea Bastianini
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Bastianini’s MotoGP crew chief sees similarities with Dovizioso Americas GP
MotoGP

Bastianini’s MotoGP crew chief sees similarities with Dovizioso

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Americas GP Prime
MotoGP

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Latest news

MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know

From the 2023 season, MotoGP will introduce sprint races to grand prix weekends. Here is everything you need to know.

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints is “bullshit” – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Claims track time won’t change with MotoGP sprints is “bullshit” – Espargaro

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says claims from MotoGP that weekend track time will not change with the introduction of sprint races in 2023 is “bullshit”.

Quartararo “out of control” in “nightmare” MotoGP qualifyings now
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “out of control” in “nightmare” MotoGP qualifyings now

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says he is “out of control” in every MotoGP qualifying now, and says Saturday’s are a “nightmare” after struggling to fifth for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says the introduction of sprint races in 2023 will make the series “more spectacular”.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.