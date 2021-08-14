Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

Following last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, MotoGP stays at the Red Bull Ring as part of a double header. Here's how you can watch the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, August 14.

Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Ducati is the favourite for pole position in Spielberg, with the circuit's long straights playing to the strengths of the Desmosedici.

This was evident on Friday, with Pramac's Johann Zarco lapping seven tenths clear of the field in a dry FP1.

It would be interesting to see which Ducati team will have the upper hand this weekend, after Jorge Martin scored Pramac's first win last time out at the same venue.

What time does qualifying for the Austrian MotoGP start? 

The qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix will begin at 2:10pm local time (+2 GMT). 

  • Date: Saturday, August 14
  • Start time: 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST / 14:10 SAT / 15:10 EAT /   08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Austrian MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'22.827
2 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'23.625 0.798
3 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'23.730 0.903
4 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'23.790 0.963
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'23.841 1.014
6 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'23.865 1.038
7 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'23.881 1.054
8 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'23.903 1.076
9 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'23.967 1.140
10 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'24.044 1.217
11 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'24.097 1.270
12 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'24.237 1.410
13 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'24.330 1.503
14 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'24.335 1.508
15 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'24.347 1.520
16 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'24.492 1.665
17 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'24.528 1.701
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'24.755 1.928
19 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'24.792 1.965
20 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'25.295 2.468
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'27.520
2 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'30.917 3.397
3 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.237 3.717
4 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'31.353 3.833
5 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.812 4.292
6 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.961 4.441
7 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'32.190 4.670
8 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'32.404 4.884
9 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'32.784 5.264
10 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'33.319 5.799
11 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'33.408 5.888
12 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'33.536 6.016
13 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati
14 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM
15 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati
16 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
17 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha
18 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati
19 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki
20 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM
View full results
