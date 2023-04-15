MotoGP Americas GP: Bagnaia smashes COTA lap record for pole
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia claimed a first pole of the 2023 MotoGP season after smashing the lap record in qualifying for the Americas Grand Prix.
Front row in the opening two rounds, factory Ducati rider Bagnaia had so far come up short in the battle for MotoGP pole in 2023.
But a final flying lap of 2m01.892s, the first ever sub 2m02s lap of the Circuit of the Americas, secured Bagnaia top spot on the grid for this afternoon’s sprint race and Sunday’s grand prix.
It came after Bagnaia aborted his penultimate effort as tried to shake off trailing traffic in the form of Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez.
Bagnaia set the early pace in the pole shootout session at COTA with a 2m02.576s from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and the VR46 Ducati of championship leader Marco Bezzecchi – who had to come through Q1.
An improvement to a 2m02.242s on his second flying lap of the session cemented top spot for Bagnaia, but only because he had a fastest second-best lap.
Alex Marquez set an identical time to Bagnaia to sit second, and would ultimately lead to the gamesmanship at the start of both riders’ second runs as the former followed the provisional poleman out of pitlane.
Bagnaia would back out of the first flying lap on his second run having failed to find time through the first two sectors, which released Marquez.
But Marquez would crash on his final attempt, denying him a chance to fight for back-to-back poles and leaving him at the front of the second row in fourth.
Bagnaia was able to regroup for his final lap and fired in a sensational 2m01.892s to secure the 12th pole of his MotoGP career.
He heads LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who stunned on the troubled RC213V to secure his first front row start of the season.
Rins briefly held pole position when he completed his final lap, but the 2019 COTA race winner’s 2m02.052s ultimately kept him 0.160s outside of a maiden qualifying success.
Luca Marini completed the front row on his VR46 Ducati from Marquez and Bezzecchi, with Aleix Espargaro securing sixth on his final lap on the factory Aprilia.
That came at the expense of a struggling Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha, who will head row three in seventh from Vinales and Pramac’s Johann Zarco, who topped Q1.
KTM’s Jack Miller crashed twice in Q2 to bring his fall tally at COTA this weekend to five and will start 10th ahead of team-mate Brad Binder, with two crashes leaving last year’s Americas GP poleman Jorge Martin in 12th.
Factory Honda rider Joan Mir narrowly missed a spot in Q2 and will start 12th ahead of Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli and RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira.
Fabio Di Giannantonio was 16th on the second Gresini Ducati, with LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, Ducati stand-in Michele Pirro, RNF’s Raul Fernandez – who crashed in Q1 – and Tech3 rookie Augusto Fernandez completing the top 20.
Marc Marquez’s Honda replacement Stefan Bradl will start 21st and Pol Espargaro’s Tech3 stand-in Jonas Folger 22nd.
The 10-lap sprint race will start at 9pm BST.
Q2 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|2'01.892
|2
|
Alex Rins
|Honda
|2'02.052
|0.160
|3
|
Luca Marini
|Ducati
|2'02.181
|0.289
|4
|
Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|2'02.242
|0.350
|5
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|2'02.268
|0.376
|6
|
Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|2'02.539
|0.647
|7
|
Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|2'02.749
|0.857
|8
|
Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|2'02.882
|0.990
|9
|
Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|2'03.062
|1.170
|10
|
Jack Miller
|KTM
|2'03.084
|1.192
|11
|
Brad Binder
|KTM
|2'03.107
|1.215
|12
|
Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|2'03.292
|1.400
|View full results
Q1 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|2'02.387
|2
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|2'02.523
|0.136
|3
|
Joan Mir
|Honda
|2'02.743
|0.356
|4
|
Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|2'02.950
|0.563
|5
|
Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|2'03.065
|0.678
|6
|
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|2'03.350
|0.963
|7
|
Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|2'03.403
|1.016
|8
|
Michele Pirro
|Ducati
|2'03.452
|1.065
|9
|
Raúl Fernández
|Aprilia
|2'03.527
|1.140
|10
|
Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|2'03.798
|1.411
|11
|
Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|2'03.907
|1.520
|12
|
Jonas Folger
|KTM
|2'07.597
|5.210
|View full results
"Disaster" COTA surface still a point of concern for MotoGP riders
Bagnaia expects Alex Marquez to be “a great rival” in COTA MotoGP sprint race
Latest news
Bottas: Harder for young drivers to show real personality in F1
Bottas: Harder for young drivers to show real personality in F1 Bottas: Harder for young drivers to show real personality in F1
When Mercedes provided a launchpad to Aussie shooting star Mark Webber
When Mercedes provided a launchpad to Aussie shooting star Mark Webber When Mercedes provided a launchpad to Aussie shooting star Mark Webber
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike hasn’t made big gains in “four years”
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike hasn’t made big gains in “four years” Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike hasn’t made big gains in “four years”
JOTA Porsche LMDh set for first shakedown ahead of Spa WEC debut
JOTA Porsche LMDh set for first shakedown ahead of Spa WEC debut JOTA Porsche LMDh set for first shakedown ahead of Spa WEC debut
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.