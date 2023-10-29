Bagnaia angry at Thailand sprint points loss after latest MotoGP podium
MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia has said he is angry he “lost too many points” in the Thailand Grand Prix sprint after finishing second in Sunday’s race.
Pramac Ducati rival Jorge Martin has cut further into Bagnaia’s points lead after taking victory in Sunday’s grand prix, with the gap knocked down from 18 to 13.
The damage could have been worse had it not been for a penalty for KTM’s Brad Binder on the last lap promoting Bagnaia to second, gifting him four more points.
Making a better start from sixth than he did in the sprint, Bagnaia was involved in an early battle to stay inside the top six before eventually latching onto the fight for victory.
He said this early scrap forced him to use up too much of his rear tyre, which put him at a disadvantage for the final battle with Martin and Binder.
“I was happy that I had a really good start,” he told motogp.com’s After the Flag.
“So, I was already in front and I was trying to control everything. But unluckily – it was a nice race for sure – I started a battle that was very intense for the first 10 laps.
“And then when I started to push a lot to close this gap, I maybe used a lot the rear tyre but it was the only possibility to close the gap to the other two guys.
“And then in the last part of the race I was missing a bit of traction. But I’m very happy overall, we did a really good job all the weekend for the race.
“I’m just a bit angry I lost too many points in the sprint race and I think we need to improve a bit.”
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Bagnaia came close to pulling off an incredible double overtake on Binder and Martin at the final corner late on, outbraking the pair of them on the outside on the way into the turn.
It didn’t pan out, but Bagnaia said he learned “something important” for the final three rounds from it.
“[It] was close to maybe being one of the best overtakes in the last years,” he added.
“But, I was missing the gap to close it. When you are on the outside and you have guys on the inside, it’s easy for the guys on the inside to release the brakes and touch you a bit.
“I would do the same if I was in this situation. I’m happy because it was a nice attempt, but I discovered something important for the next races.”
While conceding that his aggressive push in the Thailand GP ultimately cost him victory, he noted that without pushing he would have only finished fifth or sixth.
“Today was a race to attack, because I think without attacking today I was finishing fifth, sixth, because with all the contact I had today it was very difficult,” he said.
“So, [it] was very important to reduce the gap with the guys in front because they were doing a very good job with the lap times.
“We did everything perfectly, but I’m missing just a bit [with] the rear. But for the next ones I’m very happy we found again our speed.”
Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title
Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title
Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying
Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge
Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge
2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.