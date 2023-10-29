Subscribe
MotoGP Thailand GP
News

Bagnaia angry at Thailand sprint points loss after latest MotoGP podium

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia has said he is angry he “lost too many points” in the Thailand Grand Prix sprint after finishing second in Sunday’s race.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Co-author German Garcia Casanova
Published
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Pramac Ducati rival Jorge Martin has cut further into Bagnaia’s points lead after taking victory in Sunday’s grand prix, with the gap knocked down from 18 to 13.

The damage could have been worse had it not been for a penalty for KTM’s Brad Binder on the last lap promoting Bagnaia to second, gifting him four more points.

Making a better start from sixth than he did in the sprint, Bagnaia was involved in an early battle to stay inside the top six before eventually latching onto the fight for victory.

He said this early scrap forced him to use up too much of his rear tyre, which put him at a disadvantage for the final battle with Martin and Binder.

“I was happy that I had a really good start,” he told motogp.com’s After the Flag.

“So, I was already in front and I was trying to control everything. But unluckily – it was a nice race for sure – I started a battle that was very intense for the first 10 laps.

“And then when I started to push a lot to close this gap, I maybe used a lot the rear tyre but it was the only possibility to close the gap to the other two guys.

“And then in the last part of the race I was missing a bit of traction. But I’m very happy overall, we did a really good job all the weekend for the race.

“I’m just a bit angry I lost too many points in the sprint race and I think we need to improve a bit.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Bagnaia came close to pulling off an incredible double overtake on Binder and Martin at the final corner late on, outbraking the pair of them on the outside on the way into the turn.

It didn’t pan out, but Bagnaia said he learned “something important” for the final three rounds from it.

“[It] was close to maybe being one of the best overtakes in the last years,” he added.

“But, I was missing the gap to close it. When you are on the outside and you have guys on the inside, it’s easy for the guys on the inside to release the brakes and touch you a bit.

“I would do the same if I was in this situation. I’m happy because it was a nice attempt, but I discovered something important for the next races.”

While conceding that his aggressive push in the Thailand GP ultimately cost him victory, he noted that without pushing he would have only finished fifth or sixth.

“Today was a race to attack, because I think without attacking today I was finishing fifth, sixth, because with all the contact I had today it was very difficult,” he said.

“So, [it] was very important to reduce the gap with the guys in front because they were doing a very good job with the lap times.

“We did everything perfectly, but I’m missing just a bit [with] the rear. But for the next ones I’m very happy we found again our speed.”

shares
comments
Previous article Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts

Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts

MotoGP
Thailand GP

Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts

Espargaro “couldn’t breathe” in Thai MotoGP race, “thought I was going to die”

Espargaro “couldn’t breathe” in Thai MotoGP race, “thought I was going to die”

MotoGP
Thailand GP

Espargaro “couldn’t breathe” in Thai MotoGP race, “thought I was going to die” Espargaro “couldn’t breathe” in Thai MotoGP race, “thought I was going to die”

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Francesco Bagnaia
More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying

Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Japanese GP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe