Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Marquez “praying” Indonesia MotoGP FP2 crash won’t keep him out of Q2 Next / Mir: “Nothing positive” came from MotoGP practice in Indonesia
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Bagnaia: “Best day of the year” despite “unlucky” Indonesia MotoGP FP2

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says Friday at the MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix was “the best day of the year” despite an “unlucky” end to FP2 which left him 21st.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia: “Best day of the year” despite “unlucky” Indonesia MotoGP FP2
Listen to this article

The 2021 runner-up endured a torrid start to the new season in Qatar as he lacked pace on the GP22 and crashed out of the race after a collision with Pramac’s Jorge Martin.

After that race Bagnaia said he wouldn’t touch his bike’s set-up again as he felt he was trying too many things and not focusing enough on his own riding style.

Revealing after Friday in Indonesia that his base set-up is the same as what he used in Qatar, he says he “finally” felt strong on his bike – though was left stranded in 21st on the timesheets after getting caught out by yellow flags for Marc Marquez’s and Enea Bastianini’s late FP2 tumbles.

“I’m happy that we’ve done a very good job today,” Bagnaia said.

“It’s the best day of the year since the start of the year, also since the tests.

“We were just a bit unlucky. I found the two yellow flags of Marc and Bastianini, so I didn’t turn a time attack.

“But in any case, the pace with the medium doing laps, I was second and my pace was very strong.

“So, I’m happy about that. Finally [it was a day].”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Explaining where he feels better, Bagnaia says he has regained the front-end feeling he has been looking for all winter, while noting that the altered tyre casings for this weekend – which are from 2018 and are being used to cope with the extreme heat – is giving the Ducati more stability.

“Compared to the test I feel so much better on the bike, and also compared to Qatar day one and two,” he added.

“I feel better, I can brake, I can be constant and my feeling with the front is back and I’m very happy about that.

“I also like the new tyres they’ve brought here, because they are more stable and I prefer.

“I didn’t touch anything from Qatar. I just rode, I just understood how to do things at this track.

“But the feeling was very good and it’s the first time this year with used tyres I was in the top three, because I was second, and about the pace I’m very, very happy.”

Both factory Ducati team riders Bagnaia and Jack Miller are not running the marque’s front ride height adjuster first seen at the Sepang test, though when pressed about it the latter remained cagey.

At present, both Pramac riders have one on each bike and will decide tomorrow whether they will continue with it or not as its benefits remain unclear at this stage.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Marquez “praying” Indonesia MotoGP FP2 crash won’t keep him out of Q2
Previous article

Marquez “praying” Indonesia MotoGP FP2 crash won’t keep him out of Q2
Next article

Mir: “Nothing positive” came from MotoGP practice in Indonesia

Mir: “Nothing positive” came from MotoGP practice in Indonesia
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Indonesia MotoGP qualifying delayed after Rins' Suzuki catches fire Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying delayed after Rins' Suzuki catches fire

Indonesia MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP3 but will still face Q1 Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP3 but will still face Q1

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Qatar GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Francesco Bagnaia More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia: “Ducati doesn’t have to apologise” for hellish Qatar MotoGP Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: “Ducati doesn’t have to apologise” for hellish Qatar MotoGP

Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Qatar GP
MotoGP

Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati Prime
MotoGP

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Factory Ducati riders switch to year-old MotoGP engines for 2022 Qatar GP
MotoGP

Factory Ducati riders switch to year-old MotoGP engines for 2022

Miller not fazed by “bullshit” questioning of his MotoGP future Qatar GP
MotoGP

Miller not fazed by “bullshit” questioning of his MotoGP future

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Latest news

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying delayed after Rins' Suzuki catches fire
MotoGP MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying delayed after Rins' Suzuki catches fire

Indonesia MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP3 but will still face Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP3 but will still face Q1

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Mir: “Nothing positive” came from MotoGP practice in Indonesia
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: “Nothing positive” came from MotoGP practice in Indonesia

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.