Subscribe
Previous / Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023 Next / Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023

Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia says running the #1 plate for the 2023 season is “something to respect” in his quest to defend his crown.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023
Listen to this article

Bagnaia made history in 2022 when he bounced back from a deficit of 91 points midway through the season to become Ducati’s first MotoGP world champion since 2007.

The Ducati rider has elected to swap his #63 plate for #1 for 2023, marking the first time a champion has carried that number since Casey Stoner in 2012.

Only twice in the modern MotoGP era, dating back to 2002, has a rider successfully defended their crown, with Bagnaia looking to emulate Marc Marquez (2016-2019) and his mentor Valentino Rossi (2002-2004, 2008-2009).

Looking ahead to the new campaign on the Thursday pre-event at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Bagnaia is aware of the challenge facing him to defend his title in 2023 but is confident he can do so.

“Since I remember from [watching] the races, only Marc and Vale have retained the title,” Bagnaia said when asked about carrying the #1 plate in 2023. “So, it’s something that for sure I’m working a lot on at home and here to do.

“Having number one for sure is something to respect, something to give the maximum to continue using it. I’m sure all the riders here are wanting to steal this number from my bike.

“But I’m sure if we work well, everything is in a good way, we can defend the title. For sure it will not be easy, but we are there.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia has a new team-mate at the factory Ducati squad this season in the form of Enea Bastianini, who steps over from Gresini Racing having won four times in his sophomore campaign in 2022 on a 2021-spec bike.

Bastianini lagged behind Bagnaia in winter testing and admits repeating his 2022 season “can be more complicated” this time around.

“I came from a very, very beautiful season,” Bastianini said. “2022 has been so much more beautiful compared to my expectations.

“To do something better this year can be more complicated, but also a lot of Ducati riders are fast. We have seen this already during the tests, and many riders have this chance to try to win the title.

“All the MotoGP riders are so, so fast, and for the moment I don’t know who the best rival is.

“I think maybe the first rival is Pecco because the number one on the fairing is the number one of the moment, and I have to learn from him from the start to try to do something better.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

MotoGP
Portugal GP

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch

Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024 Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC

Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC

WRC WRC

Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.