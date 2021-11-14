Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale Next / Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi
MotoGP / Valencia GP Race report

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close

By:

Francesco Bagnaia led a historic first Ducati 1-2-3 in a tense Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi brought his illustrious MotoGP career to a close with a ride to 10th.

After 432 grand prix starts spanning 26 seasons, nine-time world champion Rossi has brought the curtain down on his career in an emotional final ride to 10th having qualified there.

The Petronas SRT rider made up one spot to ninth on the opening lap, though was demoted to 11th when Enea Bastianini blasted past early in the race on his Avintia Ducati.

But a crash for Takaaki Nakagami promoted Rossi back into the top 10, with the Italian legend holding off the factory Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli to end his final race with the fourth top 10 of a difficult 2021 season.

Poleman Jorge Martin nailed his launch off the line to grab the lead into the first corner at the start of the 27-lap finale, with Jack Miller and Joan Mir shadowing him.

Miller took the lead on the run into Turn 1 at the start of the second lap, though Martin retaliated at Turn 2, while Mir would force his Suzuki up the inside of the Australian at Turn 4.

Bagnaia and Alex Rins would also quickly surmount Miller as he appeared to struggle to stop his factory Ducati in the early stages, while Bagnaia and Rins would get ahead of Mir on lap four to give chase on Martin.

The top four of Martin, Bagnaia, Rins and Mir briefly opened up a gap of around a second to the rest by the sixth tour, though Mir would soon just drop off the leading trio.

Rins and Bagnaia traded second spot on the same lap, but the former’s victory hopes were dashed when he crashed at Turn 6 on lap 11.

Martin and Bagnaia’s pace kept them out of reach of the chasing Mir following Rins’ crash, with the factory Ducati rider having a look at Pramac’s Martin into Turn 6 on lap 15.

That proved unsuccessful, but Bagnaia got a great run out of Turn 12 and followed Martin line astern through the Turn 13 left-hander to execute a clinical pass for the lead into the final corner.

Bagnaia proceeded to put in the best lap of the race and open up a gap of over four tenths, though Martin for a few more tours did keep his factory Ducati counterpart within reach.

But by lap 22 Bagnaia had begun to stretch his legs again, his lead up to over six tenths and continuing to climb to over a second – though he did ease off on the final lap - as he took the chequered flag for his fourth win of 2021.

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Behind, Mir’s podium charge faded as the race wore on to its conclusion, with Miller regrouping in the second half after his earlier issued to hunt down Martin come the last tour.

But Martin would hold onto second ahead of Miller to complete the first Ducati 1-2-3 in MotoGP history, while the factory Ducati squad wrapped up the teams’ title to add to its constructors’ crown in 2021.

Mir faded to fourth by the end, beating world champion Fabio Quartararo on the works Yamaha by just over two tenths, while Pramac’s Johann Zarco completed the top six.

Brad Binder held onto seventh on the KTM ahead of Bastianini, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Rossi.

Franco Morbidelli was 11th on the second factory Yamaha, with SRT’s Andrea Dovizioso, LCR’s Alex Marquez, Miguel Oliveira (KTM) and Tech 3’s Iker Lecuona on his final MotoGP outing rounding out the points.

Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia, Avintia’s Luca Marini and the outgoing Danilo Petrucci on the Tech 3 KTM were the final finishers.

Honda withdrew Pol Espargaro ahead of Sunday’s race following his violent crash in FP3 on Saturday, marking the first time since Assen 1992 that no factory team Honda rider started a premier class grand prix with Marc Marquez already ruled out with vision problems. 

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati  
2 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 0.489
3 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 0.823
4 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 5.214
5 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 5.439
6 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 6.993
7 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 8.437
8 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 10.933
9 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 12.651
10 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 13.468
11 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 14.085
12 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 16.534
13 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 17.059
14 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 18.221
15 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 19.233
16 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 19.815
17 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 28.860
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 32.169
  42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki  
  30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda  
View full results 
shares
comments
Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale
Previous article

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale
Next article

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi Valencia GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Algarve GP Prime
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Latest news

Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.