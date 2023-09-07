Bagnaia fit to race in San Marino MotoGP round a week after horror crash
MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia has been declared fit to compete in this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix a week on from his horror crash in Spain.
The Ducati rider was involved in a terrifying incident on the opening lap of last week's red-flagged Catalan GP in Barcelona.
Bagnaia highsided violently exiting Turn 2 as he stormed into the lead from pole position and landed in the middle of the track as the rest of the pack raced towards him.
KTM's Brad Binder could do nothing to avoid the Ducati rider and ran over his leg, at which point the race was red-flagged.
Bagnaia received medical attention as he lay on the circuit before being transferred to the medical centre for checks.
Miraculously, no serious injuries were detected and a trip to hospital confirmed he suffered no fractures to his leg.
Bagnaia travelled to Italy to take part in a medical test on Thursday at Misano, which he has now passed and has been cleared to continue this weekend.
The Ducati rider comes into his home race leading the standings by 50 points, having come into the Catalan GP 66 ahead of Pramac's Jorge Martin.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bagnaia will be the only factory Ducati team representative at the San Marino GP, as his team-mate Enea Bastianini suffered multiple fractures in Barcelona.
Bastianini crashed trying to make up ground from 14th on the grid in the Catalan GP and triggered a multi-rider collision that involved Johann Zarco, Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.
The four-time grand prix winner was also taken to hospital for checks, where he was found to have fractured his left hand and ankle.
He had surgery on Monday and has been ruled out of this weekend's San Marino GP, as well as the Japan/India double-header at the end of the month.
When he returns to action, he will have to serve a long lap penalty for causing that collision in his next grand prix.
