Subscribe
MotoGP Australian GP
News

Bagnaia ‘keeping feet on the ground’ after latest MotoGP title swing

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he is ‘keeping feet on the ground’ after extending his MotoGP points lead to 27 over Jorge Martin in the Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

This time last week in Indonesia, Bagnaia lost the title lead to Martin after the Pramac rider won the sprint and moved seven points clear.

But a crash for Martin in Sunday’s main race and a win for Bagnaia put the reigning champion 18 clear coming to Australia.

Bagnaia qualified third having come through Q1 at Phillip Island on Saturday and finished the grand prix second, after long-time leader Martin dropped to fifth as his soft tyre gamble backfired.

The gap between the pair now stands at 27 points heading into Sunday’s rescheduled sprint contest, weather conditions permitting, but Bagnaia is wary of getting too confident despite the latest title race swing.

“Absolutely, but feet on the ground,” he said when asked if this was an important day in his title defence.

“We know how things can change. I was 66 points gap after Barcelona [sprint] and we lost the leadership in a moment.

“So, it’s very easy to start having problems.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

“It’s very important to do weekends like this one, like Mandalika, being fast when you are struggling and always trying to be at the top.”

Bagnaia believes his second consecutive Q1 appearance was a result of him focusing on working with the medium rear tyre in practice on Friday, and was convinced he would be able to catch Martin in Saturday’s grand prix when he saw his gap stop growing.

“I think we missed Q2 just because we did more laps on the medium, trying more laps on the medium,” he added.

“This year the grip level was less than last year and the performance was faster.

“So, we were faster with less grip. I was sure the medium was already struggling to do all the race, but this morning [in final practice] we managed to do a good job.

Read Also:

“It was very important to start from the front row, and we did it. In the race, in one moment I was a bit worried when I also saw Binder going away.

“But when I saw Jorge was stuck with the same gap, I said ‘ok, we will catch him’. I was expecting to catch him a bit before but on the last lap we did it and it was perfect.”

shares
comments
Previous article Zarco admits he thought first MotoGP win ‘is not going to happen’
Next article Marquez keeping faith in ”super-fast" Martin's MotoGP title bid
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia highlights “unbelievable” deficit to MotoGP title rival Martin in Australia

Bagnaia highlights “unbelievable” deficit to MotoGP title rival Martin in Australia

MotoGP
Australian GP

Bagnaia highlights “unbelievable” deficit to MotoGP title rival Martin in Australia Bagnaia highlights “unbelievable” deficit to MotoGP title rival Martin in Australia

Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia

Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Latest news

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MOT2 Moto2
Phillip Island

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe