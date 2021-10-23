Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo was “unconsciously not risking” in Misano MotoGP qualifying Next / Marquez “lost all confidence” after “lucky” Misano MotoGP Q2 save
MotoGP / Emilia Romagna GP News

Bagnaia: Quartararo struggles won't affect Misano MotoGP race tactics

By:

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says starting from pole for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with Fabio Quartararo 15th won’t change his approach to Sunday’s potentially title-deciding MotoGP race.

Bagnaia: Quartararo struggles won't affect Misano MotoGP race tactics

Should Quartararo outscore Bagnaia by at least three points on Sunday at Misano, the Yamaha rider will be crowned the 2021 MotoGP world champion.

But he registered his worst-ever qualifying result in MotoGP, 15th, following a lap cancellation in Q1 for a yellow flag infringement, while Bagnaia sailed through Q1 before snatching a fourth-successive pole.

This has given Bagnaia a bigger chance at keeping the championship rolling to the next round in Portugal, but he insists his approach to the race will be the exact same as if Quartararo was starting alongside.

“I was needing to push if he was starting P2, and I think I have to push the same now he’s 15th because the only thing that I can do to leave open the [possibility to win the] championship is to try to win tomorrow,” said Bagnaia, who won on MotoGP’s last visit to Misano in September.

“The objective would be the same even if Fabio was starting further in front.”

Bagnaia was dominant for much of the Q2 session as he was well up to speed in the extremely cool conditions on slick tyres having come through Q1, but admits he didn’t think his 1m33.045s lap was going to be good enough for pole.

“I didn’t manage to be in the top 10 [after FP3],” he added.

“But then in these conditions, it’s maybe better to be in the Q1 because in the FP4 I was feeling great, I was doing laps and the consistency was ok.

“Then in Q1, I just tried to do all the session riding and the confidence every lap was better, so my feeling was ok.

“In Q2 I was just trying to set a good time. I was not thinking it was enough because in the second time attack, I was struggling a bit more.”

Bagnaia will start alongside Ducati teammate Jack Miller on Sunday. The Australian once again stated team orders had not been discussed within the squad, instead noting that he will take a “common sense” approach to racing Bagnaia.

“Nobody’s said anything to me about team orders up until this point,” Miller stressed.

“It’s just me as being a rider and having common sense is the main thing.

“We all want the same thing, we all want to see Ducati win, we all want to get the best for that, and at the moment Pecco is our biggest chance.

“It doesn’t change anything for me. I’m there to do the best I can do.

“We’ll see what happens in the race tomorrow, but for sure Pecco’s speed around here is not doubted. I don’t think it will change how my race is going, I’ll just try and tag along to the back of him.

“Or if it works out like in America, that I can be faster, then for sure I’d like to get past and try and tow him.

“But it’s not like I’m going to be divebombing every three corners.”

Read Also:

shares
comments
Quartararo was “unconsciously not risking” in Misano MotoGP qualifying

Previous article

Quartararo was “unconsciously not risking” in Misano MotoGP qualifying

Next article

Marquez “lost all confidence” after “lucky” Misano MotoGP Q2 save

Marquez “lost all confidence” after “lucky” Misano MotoGP Q2 save
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “lost all confidence” after “lucky” Misano MotoGP Q2 save Emilia Romagna GP
MotoGP

Marquez “lost all confidence” after “lucky” Misano MotoGP Q2 save

Quartararo was “unconsciously not risking” in Misano MotoGP qualifying Emilia Romagna GP
MotoGP

Quartararo was “unconsciously not risking” in Misano MotoGP qualifying

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime
MotoGP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Francesco Bagnaia More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship” Emilia Romagna GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”

Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive
MotoGP

Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati Prime
MotoGP

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati

Trending Today

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Live: Follow final US GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow final US GP practice as it happens

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Marquez: ’22 Honda “one of the biggest differences” I've felt in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: ’22 Honda “one of the biggest differences” I've felt in MotoGP

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Hulkenberg says F1 "train has probably left", ready for IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Hulkenberg says F1 "train has probably left", ready for IndyCar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
5 h
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

Latest news

Marquez “lost all confidence” after “lucky” Misano MotoGP Q2 save
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “lost all confidence” after “lucky” Misano MotoGP Q2 save

Bagnaia: Quartararo struggles won't affect Misano MotoGP race tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Quartararo struggles won't affect Misano MotoGP race tactics

Quartararo was “unconsciously not risking” in Misano MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo was “unconsciously not risking” in Misano MotoGP qualifying

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia claims pole, Quartararo only 15th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia claims pole, Quartararo only 15th

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.