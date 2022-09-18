Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marquez explains “unlucky” Aragon MotoGP incidents Next / Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo’s exit from the Aragon Grand Prix didn’t change his strategy despite the “huge opportunity” it offered for his title hopes.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy
Listen to this article

Quartararo was eliminated on lap one when he ran into the back of Marc Marquez after the Honda rider had a small slide exiting Turn 3.

Bagnaia went on to finish second, 0.042 seconds behind Gresini’s Enea Bastianini after a thrilling duel, to reduce his championship deficit to Quartararo to just 10 points with five races remaining in 2022.

Knowing the “huge opportunity” Quartararo’s crash offered Bagnaia, the Ducati rider admits it didn’t alter how he approached the race – while adding that he wasn’t going to fight too hard against Bastianini if his future teammate was to come past on the last lap.

“Sincerely, it didn’t change my strategy,” Bagnaia said of Quartararo’s incident.

“My strategy was to set my pace, lap by lap because at the start I was feeling that the grip was not the same as it was in FP4.

"I was calm, I was just trying to be very smooth with the gas and then I just started to push a bit more, a bit more.

“And I was knowing that only Enea in this situation, because only Fabio and Enea had the same pace during the race, so I was already knowing Enea was for sure with me during the race.

“But it didn’t change many things for me. When I exited from Turn 7 I looked to the big screen and I see he crashed. So, I already knew.

“Today was very important to not commit any mistakes, because Fabio was unlucky and he gave to us a huge opportunity to recover a lot of points.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It was very important in the last lap to finish the race. When I see and feel that Enea was too close to me, I just tried to be relaxed, be calm, and I thought that if he overtakes me I will not take any risk - I will just finish the race in the best way possible.

“If I saw some mistakes, some errors, I would try [to overtake] back.

“But he didn’t in the last laps, so finally I am happy with the result. I gave my best today and I think we did a big difference compared to the others today.”

Bagnaia said after his San Marino GP victory, when he closed the championship lead to 30 points, that he would only start to think about the title when he was at least 10 behind Quartararo.

Now that eventuality has come to pass, Bagnaia says he will now consider himself a challenger – but will still try not to dwell on this much.

“For sure now it’s more clear that we are close,” he said.

“10 points is the lowest distance I ever had [to a championship leader] from the start of a season.

“So, for sure I will try to think about the championship, but not so much. I will think just about my work, I know that in Japan it will not be easy.

“We will have less time to test our bike, to improve our bike, and we know we need more time to be prepared compared to other bikes.

“But I’m quite sure we can be very competitive and I will try to work like we are doing and finishes the races how we already know.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Marquez explains “unlucky” Aragon MotoGP incidents
Previous article

Marquez explains “unlucky” Aragon MotoGP incidents
Next article

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos Aragon GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle Aragon GP
MotoGP

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle

Latest news

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos

RNF Yamaha stand-in Cal Crutchlow admits he thought "why have I come back?" after navigating his way through the first lap chaos at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle

Aragon Grand Prix winner Enea Bastianini says being an outside bet for the 2022 MotoGP title at 48 points from the championship lead is “not a pressure”.

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo’s exit from the Aragon Grand Prix didn’t change his strategy despite the “huge opportunity” it offered for his title hopes.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
14 h
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.