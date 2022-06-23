Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rins "comfortable" about MotoGP future as 2023 decision looms Next / Alex Marquez will leave LCR Honda for 2023 MotoGP season
MotoGP / German GP News

Bagnaia still has "no answer" for costly Germany MotoGP crash

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he still “has no answer” for his crash in the German GP that has effectively ended his MotoGP title hopes for 2022.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
Bagnaia still has "no answer" for costly Germany MotoGP crash
Listen to this article

The Italian crashed out of last weekend's Sachsenring race at the start of the fourth lap when the rear of his Ducati came round on him at Turn 1.

It marked his fourth DNF of the season and has left him 91 points adrift of championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who dominated for his third win of the campaign in Germany, ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Assen.

At the time, Bagnaia was at a total loss to explain the crash, and said on Thursday at Assen that he still has no explanation for it.

"No, just because it's impossible to understand from the data," he replied when asked if he found the reason for the crash in Germany.

"But the only thing that I tried to… I tried to be more critical and thinking more about what happened.

"And the only thing that came out was that [being] more on the limit like this, it's easier to crash.

"So, from the data you can't see anything. So, this was the only thing that came out from that crash.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Dorna

"After the Le Mans crash I was the first one to go to my box and say sorry to all my team, because it was my mistake.

"But after this crash, it's so different that to understand why I crashed on Monday I spent the day trying to think on that, trying to understand why. But there's no answer for it."

Read Also:

Bagnaia brushed off suggestions that he was affected by the leftover Dunlop rubber from the prior Moto2 race, noting that he was "already used to" the low grip conditions that are typical at the Sachsenring.

"I felt great all the laps before," Bagnaia added. For sure, it wasn't the best grip ever, but more or less it's always like this.

"So, I was already used to it. Probably next year at Sachsenring in Turn 1 I will go in a bit more calm."

shares
comments
Rins "comfortable" about MotoGP future as 2023 decision looms
Previous article

Rins "comfortable" about MotoGP future as 2023 decision looms
Next article

Alex Marquez will leave LCR Honda for 2023 MotoGP season

Alex Marquez will leave LCR Honda for 2023 MotoGP season
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury Dutch GP
MotoGP

Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury

MotoGP riders critical of decision not to red flag “dangerous” Assen FP1 Dutch GP
MotoGP

MotoGP riders critical of decision not to red flag “dangerous” Assen FP1

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury

MotoGP riders critical of decision not to red flag “dangerous” Assen FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders critical of decision not to red flag “dangerous” Assen FP1

Rins set to sign factory Honda contract to join LCR in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins set to sign factory Honda contract to join LCR in MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia tops second practice in mixed conditions
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia tops second practice in mixed conditions

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.