Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

The reigning double world champion took the lead in the standings after putting in a controlled performance on Sunday to win the season-opening grand prix at Losail.



It marked the second season in a row that Bagnaia has won the first grand prix of the year and came after a tricky sprint in which he could only manage fourth.



Bagnaia dominated pre-season testing but was caught out by a vibration issue on his Ducati in the sprint due to high tyre pressures.



Speaking after the grand prix, Bagnaia says winning it was “not fundamental” compared to what he was able to learn about the GP24 over a full race distance.



“For sure it’s very important for the points, for the championship, but it was not super fundamental,” Bagnaia said. “Because the championship is very, very long.



“We still have 40 races to go and sometimes to win you risk a bit too much, so it was important for the motivation to arrive in the next race.



“The most important thing is that we were able to understand better the bike on used tyres, because in the test in Malaysia and also here [in Qatar] the grip level was very, very high and it was difficult to have a drop on the tyres.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So, it was the first time we had this feeling and it was important to understand it.



“So, the most important thing was that one. Winning for sure is fantastic and important.



“But I’m more happy that we understand better the way to have performance with this bike.”



Bagnaia added: “We worked in silence, we already knew our potential



“We tried to give our best yesterday knowing that it was important to make changes for the race, we have done important work in the warm-up, it has been a different race management than yesterday [in the sprint] and I am very happy.



“Now we are going to Portimao having given one step forward with the motorcycle.”