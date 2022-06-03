Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Catalan GP Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice

Aleix Espargaro led an Aprilia 1-2 at the end of second practice for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix after, dominating the session by 0.303 seconds.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi set the early pace on his GP21, jumping up to fifth on the combined order before improving to third with a 1m40.577s – which put the Italian rookie third overall.  

It wouldn’t be until halfway through the 45-minute afternoon session at Barcelona when Alex Rins’ best effort from FP1 was toppled by Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.  

The home favourite edged ahead with a 1m40.067s, which stood as the benchmark until the closing seven minutes when teammate Maverick Vinales fired in the first soft tyre time attack of the day.  

Vinales broke the 1m40s barrier with a 1m39.884s, improving to a 1m39.705s on his next tour before the rest of the field took to the circuit in the final minutes for a soft tyre time attack. 

Quick lap times were posted across the order, but it was Espargaro on the Aprilia who lit up the timing screens and produced a 1m39.402s to beat Vinales by 0.303s.  

Enea Bastainini completed the top three on his Gresini Ducati, with Francesco Bagnaia shadowing him in fourth on his factory team Ducati.  

Jorge Martin recovered from his FP1 crash to finish Friday fifth-fastest on his Pramac Ducati, albeit 0.587s off Espargaro’s best, with Brad Binder getting the KTM into the top six in sixth with a late 1m40.083s.  

Jack Miller was seventh on the second factory team Ducati from reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, who was 0.721s off the pace on his factory Yamaha ahead of FP1 pacesetter Rins.  

The Suzuki rider was trailed by Pramac’s Johann Zarco, but the Frenchman was demoted to 17th after having his final lap cancelled due to a yellow flag infringement. 

This promoted Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli up to 10th ahead of Honda’s top runner Pol Espargaro in 11th.  

Early pacesetter Bezzecchi also had a lap cancelled late on, which dumped him down to 14th ahead of teammate Luca Marini and an out-of-sorts 2020 world champion Joan Mir on the second Suzuki.  

Barcelona MotoGP - FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'39.402
2 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'39.705 0.303
3 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'39.890 0.488
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'39.950 0.548
5 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'39.989 0.587
6 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'40.083 0.681
7 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'40.095 0.693
8 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'40.123 0.721
9 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'40.126 0.724
10 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'40.204 0.802
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'40.237 0.835
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'40.256 0.854
13 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'40.346 0.944
14 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'40.428 1.026
15 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'40.448 1.046
16 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'40.650 1.248
17 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'40.752 1.350
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'40.785 1.383
19 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'40.821 1.419
20 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'40.871 1.469
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'40.943 1.541
22 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'41.051 1.649
23 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'41.074 1.672
24 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'42.074 2.672
25 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'42.286 2.884
