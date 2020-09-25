MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Catalan GP / Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo dominant in first practice

shares
comments
Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo dominant in first practice
By:

Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo dominated the opening practice for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix by 0.410 seconds, while Misano podium finisher Joan Mir crashed.

The final part of the second triple-header this season got underway in cool conditions at the Catalunya circuit, with Quartararo setting the early pace on his Yamaha at the scene of his debut MotoGP podium in 2019.

The French rider is battling illness this weekend, but leaped to the top of the order at the start of the session with a 1m41.551s, before bettering that to a 1m41.377s.

Factory Yamaha counterpart Maverick Vinales edged ahead soon after with a 1m41.272s, improving on his next effort to a 1m41.105s as he went out straight away on a full fuel tank to start understanding the feeling of his M1 under race conditions.

Quartararo returned to top spot with a 1m40.872s just over 10 minutes into the session, which stood as the benchmark right up until the closing stages.

And it was the Petronas rider who put it under threat, lighting up the timing screens across the final three sectors of the Catalunya circuit with three minutes to go to post a 1m40.584s.

On his final lap, Quartararo found more time and ended the session with a 1m40.431s, heading Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

The Italian was top Ducati runner in a low-key session for Desmosedici riders, with Dovizioso jumping up to second in the latter stages with a 1m40.861s after fitting a fresh soft rear tyre.

Suzuki’s Mir crashed at Turn 5 in the opening stages, but was soon back out on track and ended the morning third fastest with a 1m31.060s.

Vinales was fourth at the chequered flag ahead of Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia, with the sister Petronas bike of Franco Morbidelli completing the top six.

Alex Rins made a much better start to proceedings on his Suzuki after a tough Emilia Romagna round last week, and was seventh in FP1 with a 1m41.316s ahead of the factory Yamaha of Valentino Rossi – who confirmed on Thursday that he expects to sign his 2021 deal with Petronas this weekend.

Cal Crutchlow returned to action on his LCR Honda having missed the last two rounds through complications from arm pump surgery last month – though is now riding with an injured ankle after a fall in the paddock on Wednesday.

The Briton was ninth fastest and top Honda runner in ninth ahead of Tech 3 KTM’s Miguel Oliveira.

Factory KTM counterpart Pol Espargaro was some 1.4s off the pace in 16th, sandwiched between the equally slow-starting Francesco Bagnaia in 15th and his Pramac teammate Jack Miller in 18th, while Danilo Petrucci – who was on the podium at Catalunya last year – was only 19th on his works Ducati.

Iker Lecuona was the only other faller in the session, though the Tech 3 rider still managed a solid 13th in FP1.

Catalan GP - First practice results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'40.431
2 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'40.861 0.430
3 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'41.060 0.629
4 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'41.105 0.674
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'41.195 0.764
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'41.219 0.788
7 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'41.316 0.885
8 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'41.536 1.105
9 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'41.549 1.118
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'41.592 1.161
11 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'41.609 1.178
12 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'41.625 1.194
13 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'41.640 1.209
14 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'41.643 1.212
15 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'41.790 1.359
16 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'41.833 1.402
17 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'41.969 1.538
18 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'42.026 1.595
19 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'42.059 1.628
20 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'42.061 1.630
21 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'42.335 1.904
22 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'42.992 2.561
View full results
Marquez: I need to stop riding “Moto2 style” in qualifying

Previous article

Marquez: I need to stop riding “Moto2 style” in qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

F1 can learn from Esports fan engagement, says Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 can learn from Esports fan engagement, says Brawn

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo dominant in first practice
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo dominant in first practice

Marquez: I need to stop riding “Moto2 style” in qualifying
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: I need to stop riding “Moto2 style” in qualifying

Espargaro: Seeing banned Iannone again “good news for Aprilia”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Seeing banned Iannone again “good news for Aprilia”

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 can learn from Esports fan engagement, says Brawn

3
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo dominant in first practice
MGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo dominant in first practice

Marquez: I need to stop riding “Moto2 style” in qualifying
MGP

Marquez: I need to stop riding “Moto2 style” in qualifying

Espargaro: Seeing banned Iannone again “good news for Aprilia”
MGP

Espargaro: Seeing banned Iannone again “good news for Aprilia”

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend
MGP

Rossi expects to sign 2021 MotoGP deal this weekend

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP
MGP

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.