Martin had "fear about my life" in Bagnaia Qatar MotoGP crash
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win "unexpected" in Qatar GP

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini says his emotional maiden victory in MotoGP in Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix was “unexpected”.

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The 2020 Moto2 world champion claimed his first victory in the premier class and the Gresini team’s first since 2006 when he stormed to the win in the opening round of the 2022 campaign on his year-old Ducati.

Having put in his best-ever MotoGP qualifying of second, Bastianini was expected to be in the hunt for the win on Sunday given he scored both of his podiums last year from outside of the top 10 on the grid.

But Bastianini felt his potential was simply to score a podium in the 22-lap Qatar GP and not take the win.

“The first one was unexpected because it was great for me today to go on the podium,” Bastianini said. “To do a victory was so unexpected, but I saw in [team boss] Nadia [Padovani’s] eyes the motivation of Fausto [Gresini] to advance with this team.

“Also, when I see all the faces of my guys it’s so brilliant.”

Padovani took over ownership of the Gresini team when he husband Fausto died of COVID-19 last year and continued on with the squad’s return to independent status in MotoGP for 2022 having run Aprilia’s factory effort since 2015.

Bastianini says the atmosphere in the team is “fantastic” and the motivation of the outfit made Sunday’s win possible.

“It’s really nice because Fausto had sourced very good guys for this team,” he added. “And now Nadia has brought all the team [together] and the climate is fantastic.

“All the guys are so motivated like me and it made it possible to do this today.”

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini took the lead from Honda’s Pol Espargaro on lap 19 of 22 and immediately had a gap of 1.3s to the chasing pack.

But he was pushed hard by KTM’s Brad Binder in the final laps and won by just 0.346s at the chequered flag.

Commenting on his final tour, Bastianini said “it was one of the longest laps of my life”.

He also made a late switch on the grid to the medium rear tyre having initially gone with the soft, which proved to be crucial in helping him to his maiden win.

“I’m very excited today,” the Italian said. “We have seen a very good potential during the tests and when we arrived here we did another step on the set-up and also with the electronics.

“And yesterday for the first time I did a really good lap time in the qualifying and today I started from the first row. The best choice for me was the medium rear because this morning I tried in the warm-up and I saw a good potential.

“Also, the soft, for me, pumped a lot in the slow corners and the medium was more stable. It was not easy, especially the first part of the race because Pol pushed a lot in the front.

“But the last 10 laps, it stayed the best choice because I pushed a lot and it stayed possible to push the gap.”

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales' 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha's testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
