Bastianini "not inferior" to works Ducati riders despite old bike

The Italian has been Ducati's leading light so far in 2022 on his GP21, having won twice in Qatar and America and leading the standings up until the Portimao round.

He remains the top Ducati runner in the championship in third despite a difficult run to eighth in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, where the GP22 finally took its first win of the season after a difficult start to the campaign, as Francesco Bagnaia fended off Fabio Quartararo.

Despite the 2022 Ducati now looking like the leading package of the Italian marque, Bastianini says he "has nothing to envy" in the factory package at this moment.

Asked by Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview how long he thinks he can carry on his early season momentum on the GP21, Bastianini said: "I don't know.

"Surely the official bikes will have evolutions throughout the championship, but for the moment my bike has nothing to envy to the 2022, maybe a little agility because of the new fairing.

"But for the rest they are very similar. Therefore, I don't feel inferior to the officials."

With Jack Miller set to lose his factory Ducati team seat at the end of the season – with the Australian engaging in talks with Honda about an LCR return – Bastianini and Pramac's Jorge Martin are favourites to take his place.

While Bastianini notes that it is his objective to get to the factory team, he is focused on the championship battle right now and will get an official bike in 2023 whatever happens.

"I'm here to try to win and try to get the best results this year," he added. "In terms of the future, obviously, the goal is to make it to a factory team.

"It will depend on many factors, first of all to get results. For the moment I'm focused on this championship."

Asked if Ducati offered him a Pramac seat instead of the factory team what he would do, Bastianini said: "Difficult question. I think it all depends on what Ducati wants to do, after all they are the ones who decide everything.

"Next year I will have a completely official package, that's for sure, and then we'll see in which team they want to put me or what they want to do."