Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash

The Italian crashed braking for Turn 1 on the opening lap of last Sunday’s Catalan GP having started from 14th following a grid penalty.

Bastianini collected Pramac’s Johann Zarco, who in turn was forced into a collision with fellow Ducati riders Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi.

The four-time grand prix winner was taken to the medical centre for checks and later transferred to hospital to undergo further scans on suspected fractures.

Bastianini was diagnosed with fractures to his left ankle and hand, and underwent surgery on those injuries this evening.

Ducati has confirmed Bastianini’s operation was successful, but he will miss this weekend’s San Marino GP at Misano, and the subsequent Indian and Japanese GPs.

A brief statement from the team read: “Enea Bastianini has undergone surgery this evening on his left ankle and left hand fractured in yesterday’s crash at the Catalan GP.

“The two surgeries, performed by Professor Catani and Professor Tarallo at the Policlinico of Modena, were concluded successfully, and Enea will soon be able to begin the post-surgery recovery.

“The Ducati Lenovo Team rider will have to miss the next home GP in Misano and the two events scheduled at the end of the month in India and Japan.”

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Ducati Corse

Upon his return to racing, Bastianini will have to serve a long lap penalty for causing the Turn 1 pile-up in Barcelona.

Seconds later, team-mate Francesco Bagnaia suffered a violent highside exiting Turn 2 and had his leg run over by KTM’s Brad Binder.

Bagnaia miraculously escaped any serious injury and is expected to contest this weekend’s San Marino GP.

Ducati is yet to announce if Bastianini will be replaced, though Michele Pirro – who is due to wildcard at Misano for the Italian manufacturer – could be ushered into his seat.

This will mark the second spell on the sidelines for Bastianini this season having missed the first five rounds with a broken shoulder he suffered in a collision with Luca Marini in the sprint race at the Portuguese GP.